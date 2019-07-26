Martella’s Pharmacy didn’t get its first hit until the fifth inning on Friday night, but when Jesse Cooper’s crew started getting on base, it strung them together in bunches.
Drew Frear drove in four runs and Joel Colledge struck out 10 in 62/3 innings as Martella’s beat Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8-3 to even their best-of-5 Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series at one game apiece.
Game 3 has been pushed back a day because of a shortage of umpires and will not be played until 7 p.m. Sunday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Paul Carpenter starter Tyler Dancu walked a batter and hit one through four innings before Ty Diehl singled to lead off the fifth. Ray Watt – who went 3-for-4 and scored two runs – followed with a bunt base hit. Dancu recorded a pair of outs before Frear’s single got Martella’s on the board. Dylan Gearhart singled to bring home two more runs, and Jack Oberdorf delivered a base hit to center for a 4-0 lead.
.@AndrewFrear drives in four runs to help @MartellasAAABA beat @PCCA3ABA and tie their #JCBL at one game apiece. @TribDemSports pic.twitter.com/PgZQuPuQzu— Eric Knopsnyder (@eric_knopsnyder) July 27, 2019
“I’ll give their pitcher credit – he threw a great game,” Frear said of Dancu, who gave up three more runs in the sixth before being lifted for reliever Austin Vigliotti. “He was hitting his spots and was working counts. He got out of the first and second inning with very few pitches, so he was pitching a good game, but I think it has to do with our team staying together as a team and working to get a win. We came through in the fifth inning and kept it rolling and kept putting up runs.”
Here’s @g_raffed11 talking about @MartellasAAABA big win tonight. He struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and two unearned runs in 6 2/3 innings. @TribDemSports pic.twitter.com/S7UpVPmgA4— Eric Knopsnyder (@eric_knopsnyder) July 27, 2019
Jake Ansell doubled in a run in the sixth and Frear’s bloop brought in two more.
“I think it’s a whole team effort,” said Frear, a Richland grad who added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. “We’ve had a lot of adversity this year. We’ve had a lot of people injured – at least five, probably. We have guys stepping into positions they don’t usually play, and they’re contributing to the team in ways we never would have expected. I think it’s a whole team effort. I’m very proud of these kids.”
Colledge was masterful through six innings, allowing only two hits – both to league MVP Corey Fogle in 62/3 dominant innings. The 6-foot-4 left-hander who pitches at Pitt-Johnstown, lost command of his fastball in the seventh and walked three batters before giving up two runs on an error.
“I felt good tonight,” Colledge said.
Big punchout by @g_raffed11 of @MartellasAAABA to strand runners at 2nd and 3rd. @TribDemSports pic.twitter.com/ovcFHFk0qO— Eric Knopsnyder (@eric_knopsnyder) July 27, 2019
“My fastball command was there for the most part. My changeup was working very well. I had good fielding behind me, so we got the job done.”
Fogle and Ben Maudie combined for Paul Carpenter’s five hits.
Ansell got the final seven outs, allowing Fogle’s RBI double in the eighth. Ansell, who also pitches at Pitt-Johnstown, struck out five more batters. The 15 strikeouts was a number that did not please Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff.
“We looked at too many third strikes without putting the ball in play,” Sheriff said. “You’ve got to swing the bat to put the ball in play. We just didn’t do it. …
“That’s not being fundamentally sound. That’s not being aggressive at the plate. That’s just being soft. We were soft tonight.”
Umpire shortage postpones Game 3: Game 3 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series has been postponed until 7 p.m. Sunday.
The series was pushed back a day because of a lack of umpires, according to Sheriff, manager of Paul Carpenter.
The announcement, which came after Martella’s beat Paul Carpenter
on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, upset Sheriff.
“The league needs to figure something out,” he said. “There’s no excuse for having a championship series and having to cancel a game because they can’t find three umpires. All year we had six umpires because we had three games a night. Why can’t they find three umpires? There’s no excuse for it as far as I’m concerned.
Sheriff said that unplanned off day will hurt his team.
“We’ve got guys going on vacation,” he said. “They were putting their vacation on hold for a day just to be here for Game 3. Now they’re not going to play (on Saturday), they left for their vacation and we’re behind the 8-ball again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.