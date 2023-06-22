JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Logan Short wasn’t thinking about the “long ball” as he stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh with The Hill Group trailing by a run on a rainy Thursday night.
The Westmoreland County Community College player from Latrobe simply was hoping to at least be a difficult out against O.
Instead, Short easily cleared the right-field fence at Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park, tying a Johns- town Collegiate Baseball League game his team eventually won 4-3.
“It was a big at-bat,” Short said after The Hill Group improved to 4-11.
“Honestly, I got down two strikes. I just wanted to be a tough out. Wanted to get to the next guy up in the order. It just happened, I guess.”
After Short made it 3-all, Wes Athey walked with one out, Luke Scarton reached on a two-out error, and Jace Irvin ripped a run-scoring double to right field.
“It’s a huge win. It’s big to go into the next game off of that,” Short said.
O had its opportunities to produce its own clutch victory.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, the O’s Braden Kanick reached on a bunt single and advanced on a wild pitch. Derek Hald singled to center, driving in a run, and he scored on Billy Perroz’s double to center field for a 3-2 advantage.
“It’s important to be in games like that,” The Hill Group manager Rusty Thomas said. “It helps moving along in the season because the league is so darn competitive. We’re not the kind of team that’s going to win by eight runs every game.
“We’re going to have to gut some of these out and try to get ourselves into a playoff spot.”
O lost its fourth straight game and fell for the eighth time in its past 10 outings after starting the season 4-0.
O (6-8) stranded 14 runners, leaving the bases loaded twice and two aboard three other times.
“That’s our seventh one-run loss this year,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said.
“We’re so close to breaking it open.
“We just can’t get that hit we need. I don’t know how many guys we left on base, but it was a lot.”
O scored in the bottom of the first, as leadoff hitter Jake Bredl was hit by a pitch, moved up on a wild pitch and a Hald single before scoring on a Perroz sacrifice fly to right field.
The Hill Group tied the score in the second on a Sid Grove run-scoring double, and they took the lead via Grove’s solo homer to left field in the fifth.
“These guys have been bringing it all year,” Thomas said of his first-year JCBL team. “We don’t take for granted any of these teams. We’re playing 30-year-old franchises in the league, and we knew it was going to be an uphill battle.
“I’ve got a kid who’s going to be a senior (in high school) next year. He’s not committed to play college ball yet.
I’ve got three guys who don’t play college ball at all. They’re just coming, lacing up their cleats and they battle.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
