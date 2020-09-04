NEW PARIS – As dusk approached on Friday, nearly 300 paper lanterns lit the sky over the Burkett pond in remembrance of Kai Burkett, the 17-year-old Chestnut Ridge senior who was killed in a car crash a week earlier.
“It’s been a hard week, but we’ll rise above, just like Kai, who’s flying high now,” said Josh Deputy, Burkett’s uncle and the head coach of the varsity wrestling team for which Kai was a standout. “He’s in a better place. Everyone is here to celebrate.
“I couldn’t be more appreciative, and our family couldn’t be more appreciative of how everyone has reached out.”
Hundreds of supporters, many of them wearing the familiar blue and yellow of Chestnut Ridge, lined the pond just down the road from a makeshift memorial where Kai’s wrestling shoes hung on a cross. Support poured into the Bedford County community from far and wide, from Thursday’s viewing services to Friday’s funeral and lantern ceremony for the two-time state medalist.
“It’s just amazing how many people came in support of him and said how much he meant to them in their lives, and how many people he’s touched over the years,” said Aaron Burkett Jr., Kai’s 22-year-old brother. “He was only here for a short 17 years and, still, this many people came out here on their Friday night to
support him.”
On Thursday, members of the Army West Point wrestling team visited with the Lions wrestlers to show their support. The West Point wrestlers had suffered a similar loss in June 2019 when Cadet Christopher J. Morgan was killed after a vehicle rolled on its way to field exercises.
“They drove five hours to spend a half-hour, to give back to our team,” Deputy said. “It was a great moment. I told our boys that when someone needs them, they should do the same. That was a great gesture by those West Point cadets.”
Deputy said that Kai’s teammates have been grieving in their own ways.
“They’ve been quiet. As high school boys do, they don’t say much when they’re upset,” he said.
For Deputy, the night showcased the sense of community and togetherness that is a hallmark of the program.
“This is Chestnut Ridge wrestling,” he said as the ceremony ended. “If anyone ever wants to know what it’s about, you saw Chestnut Ridge wrestling right here, right now. It’s not about the wins and losses, it’s about each other.”
Kai Burkett, who also was a member of the Chestnut Ridge golf team, vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America and a member of the National Honor Society, is survived by his parents, Aaron Sr. and Marci, as well as five brothers and a sister. His older brother said that faith allows the family to remain strong in the face of adversity.
“We all know we’re going to see him again,” Aaron Burkett Jr. said. “Just knowing that Friday night, when he left, wasn’t the last time that we’re going to get to talk to him. It’s hard now because he’s not here and I’m still stuck here waiting, but I’ll get to see him again. That’s what really matters.”
After a short service and prayer at the pond, the lanterns were lit, causing them to rise into the air.
“It was amazing, seeing it light up the sky, the songs that were playing,” Aaron Burkett Jr. said. “It makes you realize how great God really is. Life is just amazing. Live it the best that you can.”
