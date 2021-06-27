Derek Hayes followed a similar script from last year's tournament to retain his City Golf Championship during the final round on Sunday at Berkley Hills Golf Course.
He padded his lead by three strokes within a two-hole segment on the back nine to claim his fourth title in the past five years. Hayes broke away from second-round co-leader Tom Facciani with a score of 68 on Sunday to compile a three-day total of 211 and win by five strokes.
"Four out of five’s cool," Hayes said. "I played in this for 15 to 20 years before I won and came close a lot of times. You start to wonder, ‘Will I ever get it done?’ Getting the first one was a relief, it kind of takes the pressure off. I’ve been fortunate enough to play well the last couple years.
"It’s a great group of guys, good friends. I appreciate them all supporting this tournament. It’s important for us as managers of this place to keep it going. Everybody that comes out and plays, I can’t say enough how grateful I am for that. So winning it is just the icing on the cake for me.”
Facciani, the 2019 champion, finished in second place with a total of 216. Greg Heider, the leader after the first round, amassed a 220 to claim third place. Aaron Patalune (223) took fourth place, while Dave Murgas, Paul Pentz and Andrew Watt finished in a tie for fifth place at 226.
An important segment at Nos. 13 and 14 helped Hayes create a comfortable lead. Birdies on both holes, combined with a par and bogey from Facciani, expanded Hayes' lead.
“That was big. I think I was one up going to No. 13," Hayes said. "He (Facciani) got into some trouble off the tee and I hit a really good second shot, made a nice putt for birdie. He bogeyed, so that kind of gave me a cushion. On No. 14, last year is where I made a hole-in-one to go from one up to three up. The pin was in a similar spot. I made birdie again this year so I guess I like that hole.
"That gave me a little jolt just from one up to four up pretty quickly. That kind of lets you breathe a little bit coming in. At that point, you try to just make some pars and just get to the house. I was able to do that.”
Hayes, who also won in 2017, 2018 and 2020, didn't just coast to the finish line. He posted a back-nine score of 33, which included a strong short game.
"I was even through 10. I made four birdies in the last eight holes," Hayes said. "I kind of got hot with the putter, starting hitting some good shots. I was happy to kind of finish it off playing my best. That makes it nice.”
After just missing a lengthy birdie putt on No. 17, Hayes rebounded on the final hole by drilling a 40-foot birdie putt from the fringe.
Derek Hayes sinks a birdie on the final hole to claim his fourth City Golf Championship in the past five years. Hayes prevailed by five strokes. pic.twitter.com/Bpc4XMt9on— Jake Oswalt (@TheWizOfOz11) June 28, 2021
"I had a four-shot lead, so I played it very conservative. I hit a 6-iron off the tee," Hayes said. "When you’re up, you can do that. I’m trying to hit it down there and make par. I happened to get it on a good line and it went in. It’s a nice way to finish. Even though you have a lead, you don’t want to make bogies coming in and kind of ruin a good round. That was kind of nice to see that one go in.”
On the front nine, Hayes carded a 35 and Facciani totaled a 37.
“Tom didn’t get off to a great start, so that gave me a little bit of a cushion early," Hayes said. "But then he started making some birdies, which I knew he would. He’s a good player. He’s not just going to play bad. I was actually hitting it pretty good, just didn’t really get much going until No. 11.”
Dennis Brady won the senior flight with a two-day score of 140, 12 strokes less than second-place Tom Urban. Sam Zima took third place with a 153.
