JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania-born former Pro Bowl tackle Jimbo Covert celebrated his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a stop in Westmont on Monday.
And he brought a caravan of stars with him.
Covert, a Pitt standout in the early 1980s, brought fellow Bears great and Super Bowl XX champion Jim McMahon, singer-songwriter Darius Rucker and retired NFL Hall of Famer Chris Carter to Sunnehanna Country Club to tee off at 10 a.m.
The group was among two busloads of friends who made the trip, Sunnehanna staff said.
“My mind was blown when I saw those buses roll in,” said James Hicks, a Sunnehanna groundskeeper. “Seeing all of those guys ... it was like a one-in-a-million shot.”
Hicks was able to get photos with Carter, Rucker and McMahon – a surreal experience, after watching all three perform in front of crowds so many times on television.
Club member Jack Babich ended up joining the outing.
He said he was sitting on the club’s veranda near the first hole when Covert and company rolled in with golf bags in hand.
After chatting for a few minutes, they told him they had a late cancellation and asked him to join them.
“I offered to caddy first,” Babich said with a laugh. “But when I realized they meant it, I said ‘Sure, I’m not bashful.’”
Covert was traveling throughout western Pennsylvania this week, raising money for Gridiron Greats, a charity established to help struggling retirees from the NFL’s golden years afford medical care.
Babich said he thanked them for picking Johnstown.
“Every one of those guys were the nicest guys in the world,” he said, noting that he joked about the Super Bowl Shuffle with McMahon. “And they said they loved their two days in Johnstown.”
Hicks said he won’t forget the experience either.
“It was pretty amazing,” he said.
Rucker, who gained fame as the frontman for Hootie and the Blowfish, was also spotted in town Sunday.
He made an impromptu stop at Southmont Gardens, playing his 2013 hit “Wagon Wheel” before a crowd that chanted along. The bar posted a clip of the song on Facebook.
Rucker and Covert have been friends for years, with the latter winning Hootie and the Blowfish’s 25th annual post-Masters Celebrity Pro-Am in 2019.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
