ALTOONA – Trailing by nine points with only 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the District 5-6 Class 4A boys basketball championship, Greater Johnstown didn’t panic.
Lately, the Trojans have been in tight spots such as the challenge presented by Bedford in an all-LHAC title contest.
Most people in the limited but enthusiastic crowd at the Altoona Field House on Thursday night probably figured the two-time defending champion Trojans had little to no chance to overcome a Bedford team that had multiple red-hot stretches in the second half.
“Those kids are resilient,” Trojans coach Ryan Durham said after his team closed on an almost unthinkable 15-1 spurt to beat the Bisons 66-61.
“They stuck with it. It wasn’t looking good,” Durham added. “I don’t know what we ended the game on. It might have been a (15-1) run. They just stuck with it and took one possession at a time, and they believed.”
Senior Drezyre Toney is a believer.
The defensive specialist/3-point shooting threat had been relatively quiet. Toney didn’t have a field goal in the final quarter until he took an inbounds pass from Isaiah Matula in the corner and splashed a 3-pointer with 42.5 seconds left to put Johnstown back in front 62-61.
“We got it to one possession,” Durham said. “We had something special set up again for the out of bounds that we were waiting all game for. We got the exact look we thought we were going to get. Wide-open 3 in the corner for the winner.”
Drezyre Toney hits go-ahead 3-pointer with 42.5 left vs Bedford in D6 4A title game. @trojanshoops won 66-61 and with three-peat will face D10 champ in PIAA Tournament. Video by @GJSDAthletics pic.twitter.com/ecFJLkxeKP— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2021
Toney finished with three 3s and 10 points as the second-seeded Trojans won their third consecutive district crown after claiming Class 5A gold in both 2019 and 2020. Johnstown’s boys program has 29 District 6 championships all-time, dating to the first one in 1924.
“It’s amazing.” SR Drezyre Toney hit a corner 3 for go-ahead basket as @trojanshoops stormed back in 66-61 win over Bedford in D6 4A title game. pic.twitter.com/pRFJrr3fsw— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2021
“Joy,” Toney said when asked what emotions he felt after the ball went through the hoop.
“I really didn’t get many shots this game,” Toney said. “Shots like that are big. It’s amazing.”
Amazing is a word frequently used to describe the play of Johnstown senior big man Joziah Wyatt-Taylor. For the third straight game, Wyatt-Taylor had his playing time limited due to foul trouble.
But just as he did during a stunning comeback overtime win against Central in the semifinal round, Wyatt-Taylor came through when it counted on Thursday.
The 6-foot-3 forward had 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Wyatt-Taylor netted 16 points and six rebounds in the fourth quarter.
“Locked in together...And got it done.” Joziah Wyatt-Taylor overcame foul trouble to score 24 points and grab 10 rebounds in @trojanshoops 66-61 win over Bedford. 3rd straight D6 title for Johnstown. pic.twitter.com/rlDuHRYl8K— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 12, 2021
“Like last game. … Get through the adversity. Get over the hump,” Wyatt-Taylor said. “We’ve been there before. The same thing happened from last game (against Central). I had three fouls again, came back in, and we all locked in together and got it done.”
Greater Johnstown (15-2) will face the District 10-4A champion in the PIAA Tournament on March 19.
Fourth-seeded Bedford closed an 18-5 season after previously knocking out top-seeded Tyrone 62-60 in the semifinal round.
“We just had a couple shots that didn’t go in down the stretch that have been going in, that just didn’t,” Bedford coach Jason Ressler said. “I think that was the difference in the game.”
Senior Steven Ressler had two points at halftime, but the prolific scorer collected 20 in the second half for 22 points.
Junior Mercury Swaim and sophomore Ethan Weber each had 10 points for the Bisons.
Swaim gave Bedford a 60-51 advantage with two free throws with 2:20 remaining.
Wyatt-Taylor hit a basket and made two free throws during the Trojans’ run to close the gap to 60-59 with 1:02 left.
Stephen Ressler hit a free throw at 59.7, giving the Bisons a 61-59 lead.
Enter Toney.
“When he shot it, I’m like, ‘I hope it goes in,’ ” Wyatt-Taylor said. “Then, I went to go box out. I looked up and said, ‘That’s in there.’ I was happy.”
Wyatt-Taylor had a late three-point play and senior Isaiah Matula hit a free throw at 8.6 to set the final.
The Bisons led 12-10 after one quarter and 27-26 at halftime, but Greater Johnstown appeared to take control after Matula (21 points) gave the Trojans a 40-32 lead at 2:34 of the third quarter.
Steven Ressler took over, scoring eight straight points in a minute to forge a 40-all tie with 1:04 showing.
“That was the game for us,” Coach Ressler said. “We had to get back in it. The momentum was definitely on their side. I could feel it slipping. It was one or two possessions from the game being over for us.
“Steven (drew) a couple fouls and made the (plus-one) shot, cut it to five, hit a 3. We were within a possession or two of losing that game in the third quarter.”
Wyatt-Taylor beat the buzzer with an inside shot and Johnstown carried a slim 42-40 advantage into the final quarter.
Bedford opened on a 12-2 run, and a Ressler 3-pointer gave the Bisons a 52-44 lead. But it wasn’t enough to break the Trojans.
“I think both teams deserved to win,” Durham said. “But we earned it. And, there is a difference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.