LORETTO, Pa. – The shooting touch still isn’t quite where he wants it – Ronell Giles Jr. missed six of his first seven shots.
“Yo, I missed four or five layups. Wide open, too,” Giles said. “I can get a lot better.”
The shot, though, figures to come around along with Giles’ legs as the 6-foot-5 junior from Brandywine, Maryland, works his way back from an injury that wrecked the preconference portion of the St. Francis lead guard’s season. Drawing his first start since the season opener, Giles still impacted Saturday afternoon’s game at DeGol Arena at DeGol Arena in a variety of positive ways and the Red Flash put away visiting Long Island, 87-68, in Northeast Conference men’s basketball.
Giles’ return to health just adds another piece to what Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel hopes is a championship puzzle for an St. Francis team tied for first in the NEC with Fairleigh Dickinson at 4-0 and whose record stands at 7-10 overall.
It’s St. Francis’ best start in conference play since 1990-91, when Mike Iuzzolino and Joe Anderson led the Red Flash to the NCAA Tournament playing for coach Jim Baron. Those are the only two St. Francis teams to open conference play perfect through four games.
“I really think our nonconference schedule prepared us for where we are right now,” said redshirt junior forward Brad McCabe, who was one of four Red Flash scorers in double figures with 13 points and also pulled down eight rebounds. “We have to stay focused. I’m not satisfied. Ronell’s not satisfied. Coach Krimmel’s not satisfied with this win. We just have to keep rolling.”
Freshman Landon Moore led St. Francis with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and Max Land netted his NEC career-high with 21. Josh Cohen scored 13 to go along with a team-high nine boards. St. Francis outrebounded the Sharks 39-30 and six Red Flash made 3-pointers.
When Gestin Liberis sank a free throw with 10:59 left, all nine players Krimmel had used in his rotation to that point had scored. A Moore 3 about a minute later had St. Francis up by 23, 70-47. St. Francis later led by as many as 24.
“A good way to come back after a week off,” Krimmel said. “We haven’t played with a big lead much this year. The ability to take a 10-point lead and to turn it into 12 or 13 or 14, that’s an important step for this group.”
Giles saw a season-high 32 minutes in the win. He finished with seven points, four rebounds, two steals and a team-high five assists.
“Coach is working me back up into playing this type of minutes. I feel like I’m pretty good,” said Giles, a returning starter and double-figure scorer who injured his ankle against St. Bonaventure opening night and missed seven games. “It was a steppingstone. I could obviously do a lot better. I feel like even if I go out and score 30 points, I always could do something to improve.”
While Giles didn’t score in the first 40 seconds, he made his presence felt by twice getting to the rim in possessions that resulted in great looks and buckets for his Red Flash, the first a Brad McCabe putback after Giles’ steal, the second, a Moore corner 3.
Long Island had to call timeout just three minutes into the contest when Cohen’s jump hook in transition put St. Francis up 10-2. Land also made a 3-pointer from right in front of the Sharks’ bench during that early flurry, the 100th of his college career.
The lead expanded to 10 before the contest was even five minutes old after McCabe seized a rebound and fed Giles straightaway near the hashmark for a trey of his own.
“I told the starting five in the group before we tipped it up that we had to get back on defense. (LIU) is the ninth-fastest team in the country,” McCabe said, “and we needed to rebound. I thought we did well.”
St. Francis took a 38-27 lead into the half on Moore’s fadeaway 10-footer just before the buzzer. Five Red Flash scorers had at least five points over the first 20 minutes. Moore led the way with nine and McCabe had eight.
The Red Flash outscored the Sharks by five off turnovers and second-chance points and by 10 in the paint in the first half, where they outrebounded their opponents by six.
Krimmel said even when his Red Flash were 3-10, he believed they’d figure it out. It looks like his faith was well-placed.
“You get a feel for a group,” Krimmel said. “Anytime I’ve challenged them to do anything maybe a little bit out of the ordinary or a little bit different or to focus on something that has nothing to do with winning a basketball game, they’ve embraced it.”
