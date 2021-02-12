LORETTO – With the shot clock running out, St. Francis University freshman guard Ronell Giles Jr. kept his poise.
He curled off the high screen, squared up and launched a long two-pointer that swished just as the buzzer sounded.
“That comes from being in the game a lot and playing. He was aware of the time and got the shot,” SFU senior guard and co-captain Ramiir Dixon-Conover said. “We have guys that are willing to step up and ready to take those shots when it’s time.”
It was an encouraging sign that Giles might be coming of age, and maybe the Red Flash will, too. Giles’ third straight double-digit scoring performance was key as St. Francis avenged a frustrating three-point setback to visiting St. Francis College-Brooklyn less than 24 hours earlier, 80-66, in Northeast Conference men’s basketball action on Friday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
“Maybe aside from the Sacred Heart game (an 18-point win on Jan. 21), it’s the best we’ve paid attention to details,” SFU coach Rob Krimmel said. “We got great lifts from everybody who played.”
Giles finished with 20 points as the Flash snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 5-10 in the NEC and 6-13 overall. Dixon-Conover netted a game-high 21, while Mark Flagg scored 11.
SFU shot 52.9% from the field and made 21 of 24 free throws.
Myles Thompson, Marlon Hargis and Josh Cohen finished with nine, eight and seven points, respectively, for the Flash. St. Francis was just 5-for-17 from 3-point range, but Hargis was 2-for-3, hitting one at the end of the first half that gave the Flash the lead and one at the beginning of the second half that helped ignite a 20-10 run that allowed them to take control.
“We wanted to be aggressive, get inside the D, and find open shooters. My teammates found me,” Hargis said. “(Thursday night) was a rough one, but we were ready to go (again) right at 11 o’clock. We were super-
excited to start the (rematch), and we finished out with a win.”
Giles only was starting because, for the second straight game, St. Francis played without starting swingman Max Land, as well as reserve guard Luke Ruggery.
After only making half of his free throws on a 10-point night Thursday, Giles responded by connecting on eight of 12 shots.
He was a point from his career high and also had six rebounds and three assists.
“He hit some big shots for us and, on defense, I thought he did a really good job, as a kid, who, up until an hour before Thursday, he was coming off the bench,” Krimmel said. “He’s had some great games for us. His big challenge is to put back-to-back performances together. It was great to see him do that.”
Giles appears to have the frame and game to continue St. Francis’ tradition of standout guards. Krimmel said Giles sometimes is too tough on himself and just needs to stay encouraged.
“His ability to play with a level head and not get rattled, over time, will enable him to be an effective player for us,” Krimmel said.
The hosts took their first double-digit lead emphatically when Hargis’ blocked shot found its way into the hands of Thompson, who delivered the hit-ahead pass to Giles for the dunk with 12:24 left, moments after Giles’ shot clock beater.
Less than 30 seconds later, Josh Cohen found Giles leaking out after a defensive rebound.
The 6-foot-4 freshman pulled up from 14 feet out in transition for a field goal to put his team ahead 60-48.
Thompson reversed the ball from the high post to Hargis on the wing for a 3-pointer with 26.3 seconds left that gave the Red Flash a 39-38 lead after it trailed most of the first half. The Terriers (5-8, 5-7) shot 53.1% in the opening half.
This one started ugly, as SFU turned it over on its first two possessions and fell behind 6-0 before Thompson hits Flagg on a high-low pass for a layup.
Krimmel called a timeout less than 90 seconds into the contest.
The Red Flash, though, found their footing and took a 16-14 lead on Zahree Harrison’s running bank at 11:05 that capped a 10-2 spurt highlighted by four points from Giles.
