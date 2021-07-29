LORETTO – The St. Francis basketball team has a motto, “Believe.” That one word continues to drive former Red Flash standout Keith Braxton.
This week, Braxton announced he will begin his professional basketball career, signing a contract with Maccabi Ma’ale Adumim in Israel.
Braxton is back on campus volunteering at the annual Red Flash basketball camp. Head Coach Rob Krimmel used the opportunity to introduce Keith and shared his accomplishments with about 80 wide-eyed kids telling them what it takes to be a successful Division I athlete.
“This is a great opportunity for Keith to begin his professional career. He has put a lot of time and energy to get to this point. His skill, work ethic, and passion for the game of basketball will allow him to have an immediate impact on his new team,” Krimme said. “I am excited to see him continue to grow as a player and as a person as he embarks on his next journey.”
Braxton caught the eye of coaches in Israel after a strong performance in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
The single-elimination tournament features top professional, college alumni and international basketball players competing for a winner-take-all one million dollar prize. Braxton played for WoCo Showtime, a team featuring Wofford College alums. He scored a double-double, with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a first round loss.
“I played well in TBT and sent out some film showing them what I can do,” Braxton said. “They were really impressed and showed they had interest in me. Things progressed and eventually we connected on a deal.”
Braxton’s new home is located near the city of Jerusalem. Maccabi Ma’ale Adumim won Israel’s “tier the” league this past season with a 22-2 record.
That secured a spot in the country’s second-highest tier league known as Liga Leumit, or the National League. Braxton will play point guard and will be the first rookie in five years to play in the league.
“They’re looking for a lot of young guys that can get up and down and play and felt that I fit their system well,” Braxton said.
The 2020 St. Francis graduate knows how to find the basket. He finished his career in Loretto with 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. The only other St. Francis player to accomplish that is Hall of Famer Maurice Stokes.
Not bad for a young man who came out of high school without any Division-1 offers. After a year of prep school, Braxton got a chance with the Red Flash.
He earned NEC Rookie of the Year honors his freshman year and won Player of the Year honors as a junior. He helped lead the Red Flash to three NEC championship games.
Braxton said he will always be fond of the time he spent at St. Francis.
“I just want to thank everybody. The faculty for keeping me on top of my books and allowing me to get my degree,” Braxton said. “To the staff for pushing me on and off the court and all the students and just everybody in the community. We’re always supporting each other and want the best for each other. Definitely wouldn’t be here without you guys.”
Braxton leaves for Israel in August.
