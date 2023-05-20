LORETTO, Pa. – A pair of area squads captured titles Saturday as The Esport Company’s High School Series hosted its spring championships at the Luke Trotz Esports Arena on the campus of St. Francis University.
Forest Hills claimed its third “Rocket League” title in the three years of the series, defeating Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center 4-1 in the Division I best-of-7 final, establishing itself as a series dynasty in the chaotic 3-vs.-3 vehicular soccer game.
After splitting the first two matches, Forest Hills stormed past the Goats with three straight wins, firmly establishing control with a sudden-victory goal in Game 4 netted by Jadon Stains, who plays under the gamertag PigB.
Forest Hills nets a golden goal in overtime of Game 4 of its best-of-7 “Rocket League” final against Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center. The Rangers lead the Goats 3-1 in this Division I series. pic.twitter.com/NY18FBBAlJ— Shawn Curtis (@shawncurtis430) May 20, 2023
“(The comebacks) really boosted our confidence,” Stains said. “We were down 3-0 in one of the games. We brought it back. We were just really confident after that.”
The Rangers, under the direction of coach Ben Grove, took a Division II crown to go with their other Division I title in the game.
“It’s been a dynasty,” Grove said. “We’ve had a lot of great players come through. We’re always looking for new and more players that want to take on this challenge. For a lot of kids, it’s been a great success and they’re the reason that the program is a dynasty. It goes back to the kids.”
Repeating against the Goats on Saturday gave the program its fifth series championship, adding to the two previous “Rocket League” wins along with two “Overwatch” victories.
“It was a very tough opponent because they’ve had our number all season,” Grove said of the Goats. “We had a regular-season match. To take it to them the whole way to the finals, I’m very impressed. Very happy for the team.”
In the Division II “Valorant” championship, first-year program Shade topped the Goats to earn the Panthers a 1-1 split on the day after the Division II “Overwatch” squad fell to West Branch in the day’s first competition.
Starting my day at St. Francis University, where The Esport Company’s High School Series spring championship is underway. You are looking at Shade’s “Overwatch” squad in action during the Division II final. pic.twitter.com/QOJCrrO7DP— Shawn Curtis (@shawncurtis430) May 20, 2023
For an esports program that hadn’t been organized until two weeks before the season kicked off, the Panthers’ journey to reach the “Overwatch” final left coach Jordan Manges awestruck.
“Coming from such a small school, we have so much against us,” Manges said. “Competing with these other schools that have 2,000-plus kids in their district, we’re lucky to hit 400 in a good year. It just shows the talent these kids have. We changed so many seats out throughout the season trying to find the right player.
“We were able to find the right players coming off of three losses before the playoffs. As a No. 6 seed to get to the championship, I can’t be any prouder than I am.”
William Deneen, who plays under the gamertag UrsurperShogi, was quick to credit the present and the future of the Shade program.
“I think it was a lot of talent, lots of potential,” Deneen said after the Panthers’ “Overwatch” defeat. “Most of our players are seniors, they’re going to be gone next year. Hopefully, we can rebuild the team. Rebuild the morale. Come back here next year and win.”
After experiencing excruciatingly close defeats in the best-of-3 “Overwatch” final, Shade’s lineup for the “Valorant” championship was the right mix, even with a pair of middle-schoolers logging big minutes on the sticks.
“My two eighth-graders (Grayson Baldwin and Brennan Fleegle) really stepped up big after losing ‘Overwatch,’” Manges said. “Everyone communicated very well. I'm so happy we ended our inaugural season with a championship. The kids worked so hard. We all learned a lot this first year. Little Shade is officially on the esports map.”
With series finals at St. Francis serving as the north star of the region’s esports map, Grove notes that a trip to Loretto creates a goal for the Rangers to meet, even as the league continues to expand to more schools.
“That’s the standard for our club and our organization,” Grove said. “This is our challenge every year. We at least want to field one team that comes here, regardless. There’s more of a personal connection every year. It’s always nice to be here at this wonderful campus. The kids work hard to make it a point to come here.”
