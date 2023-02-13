SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills senior guard Jeremy Burda became the 11th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points on Monday night.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic weathered the Rangers’ strong early start as Jude and Patrick Haigh combined for 42 points. The Marauders spoiled senior night at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School with a 67-53 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory.
Burda was thankful to reach the coveted milestone in his final home game.
“It was perfect timing,” said Burda, who led the Rangers with 16 points. “Everybody came out for our seniors. We didn’t get the dub, but we did good. I can’t ask for anything better.”
Burda needed 10 points to reach 1,000 heading into Monday’s matchup. An elbow jumper accounted for his only points in the first quarter. A three-point play and 3-pointer in the second put him on the precipice of the milestone heading into the second half.
With 6:16 left in the fourth quarter, Burda was fouled on a fast break. The senior guard calmly made both free throws as only was halted to celebrate the occasion.
Burda has been a catalyst on the team for four years.
“We go as Jeremy goes,” Forest Hills coach Dom Vescovi said.
“That’s kind of been the story of our season. We rely on him to do a lot for us. Whether that is get guys shots, whether that is give us points or sometimes lock down the other team’s best player. Tonight, he did all three of those things. That’s a really big deal for him to score 1,000 points with those other responsibilities on his back. He did a fantastic job.”
Burda is the first male Ranger to reach 1,000 points since Adam Cecere in 2019.
“This has been a goal for me since I started playing basketball,” Burda said. “I’m so glad that I can be up there with some of those guys like Adam Cecere and Luke Gallaher, all those guys. That’s incredible.”
Bishop Guilfoyle (19-2) sophomore Jude Haigh led all scorers with 23 points and four treys.
Senior Patrick Haigh netted 19 points, and sophomore Nick Foor buried four triples for 14 points.
“Obviously, everyone knows about Patrick and Jude,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Chris Drenning said. “We’re trying to develop guys on top of that. I thought we played very spotty tonight.
“There were periods where we played very well and other periods where we turned the ball over and took bad shots.”
I am happy to come in here and maybe not play our best game against a really good team and get out of here with a win.
Si McGough (14 points) and Devin Brezovec (10) also reached double figures for Forest Hills.
Forest Hills led 7-2 early, but Bishop Guilfoyle answered with an 8-0 run to lead 15-12 after the first quarter.
A 9-0 spurt midway through the second put Bishop Guilfoyle, which nailed 11 3-pointers as a team, up 31-20 at halftime as the Haigh brothers provided 22 points.
Both teams tallied 18 points in the third.
An 8-0 Rangers’ run cut the deficit down to 52-46, but Bishop Guilfoyle answered with a Foor layup and Jude Haigh triple. Two Foor treys put the Marauders up 63-48.
“I thought we did a good job with Patrick and Jude,” Vescovi said. “That was our main concern early. We wanted to make other guys make shots to beat us. They found that later in the game. The Foor kid, I thought, got hot. He did very well. We were willing to give that up. You kind of had to pick your poison. I’d rather him shoot than the two Haigh boys.”
