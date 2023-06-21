JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Laurel Auto Group designated hitter Chris Slatt pointed to his first-place team’s most recent losses to explain its current eight-game winning streak.
“It’s the failures that showed us what we needed to do to get better,” Slatt said after Laurel Auto Group defeated second-place Martella’s Pharmacy 5-2 in a rain-shortened game at Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park.
“We started moving more people. Pitchers started throwing more strikes, getting people out.”
Manager Adam Polites’ team is 11-3, with a 3½ game lead over Martella’s Pharmacy (8-7). Laurel Auto Group also won its fourth straight game over Martella’s Pharmacy in as many meetings this Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season.
“Today’s motto was ‘It’s a great day for eight,’ ” Polites said. “Eight in a row is awesome, especially because this is such a hard league to play in.
“It’s so quick, so fast. There are so many moving pieces. I’m proud as all heck of the boys. We’re chasing nine tomorrow.”
Slatt certainly made his manager proud.
The recent Norwin High School graduate and Seton Hill University signee ripped a pair of doubles and drove in three of Laurel Auto Group’s five runs.
“I felt good. I felt like the pitchers struggled a little bit because of the rain,” Slatt said.
“I was just trying to find a fastball to hit the other way or hit in the outfield somewhere to score some runners.”
Slatt had a two-run double to center field in the bottom of the first, and he traded places with Brady Yard, who followed with his own double.
Neo Miller doubled and scored after Cam Colwell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second. Slatt drove in a run with a double to left field in the fourth.
“He’s been huge for us. He’s a great hitter, a kid with a huge upside, huge potential. A great kid and an even better teammate,” Polites said of Slatt.
Martella’s Pharmacy got as close as 4-2 after Owen McDermott’s two-run homer to right field in the fourth.
But manager Kerry Pfeil’s squad stranded runners in scoring position in the fourth and fifth, and failed to score with the bases loaded in the third.
“In those situations, the count was 0-0. We chased a curveball and we flared at it instead of taking a pitch or swinging through hard,” Pfeil said. “That killed two of our innings.
“Owen McDermott, I thought he gave us a spark by hitting a two-run home run. We started feeling confident going into the sixth inning, but field conditions didn’t hold up.”
The game was called after five innings, making it an official contest.
A light rain eventually turned into a steady drenching in the final innings, creating a muddy pitcher’s mound.
A lightning delay also stopped play from 9:03 to 9:25 p.m.
“We treat this as a professional culture, a professional atmosphere,” Polites said. “There are a lot of distractions, whether you’re here, playing at the Point, playing at the Mount, wherever we’re playing. Battling the field, battling the weather, the other team, umpires, all aspects of the game.”
