LORETTO – During the postgame press conference, St. Francis University junior forward Myles Thompson looked away and briefly buried his head in his hands.
Thompson’s a big guy – 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds – but sometimes circumstances can even lay the biggest and strongest of us low. It did just that to Thompson and the Red Flash men’s basketball team on Tuesday night.
After losing six straight games, the Flash have been close to turning a corner, and they were on the verge of running Northeast Conference preseason favorite Fairleigh Dickinson off the DeGol Arena floor.
Instead, the Red Flash instead squandered a 17-point second-half lead and fell to the Knights in overtime, 94-92.
“It stings. It stings a lot. We had to do some things at the end,” St. Francis junior forward Myles Thompson said after his Flash lost for the sixth time in eight NEC starts and dipped to 3-9 overall. “We just have to keep trying to learn and play on.”
Thompson was one of four SFU players to score in double figures, finishing with 19 points, one behind senior point guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover for team high. Bryce Laskey scored 16 and Mark Flagg netted 10.
“It’s a learning experience for us,” Flagg, a 6-9 senior, said. “When we go through games like this, it will only help us next year.”
There are more immediate issues, though, as the teams will have a rematch this afternoon.
FDU, which went a month without a game because of the pandemic and hasn’t matched the preseason hype yet, improved to 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the conference, getting 28 points and five blocked shots from Elyjah Williams while going 11-for-21 from 3-point range as a team.
The Knights made 7 of 11 treys in the second half and overtime.
“They made a few more plays down the stretch than we did,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said. “We’ve got to put 40 minutes together. We executed well to start the second half and then, I thought defensively, we got too loose.”
The Red Flash had a chance to win in regulation, but Dixon-Conover’s driving shot missed and went out of bounds off Flagg. On the other end, Williams missed as time expired with the game tied at 80.
After Thompson scored off his own miss to start the extra session, Fairleigh Dickinson used a Jahlil Jenkins’ 3 and a Jenkins layup off a steal to go ahead. Williams scored inside to put the Knights up five with 2:48 left in overtime.
The Red Flash battled back, but Thompson 3-pointer to tie with 23 seconds remaining was off. Flagg threw a 75-foot inbound pass to Dixon-Conover in the last 2 seconds; however, Dixon-Conover was unable to turn and get a good look.
St. Francis blew it open early in the second half and seemed poised to cruise to its third win in five starts. Flagg, who barely sniffed the floor in the first 20 minutes after picking up two quick fouls, was a beast in the first 3:32 after the break, collecting six points, four rebounds and an assist as the Red Flash opened up a 17-point advantage.
In one 44-second stretch, Flagg faked a handoff to a curling guard and drove in baseline for the two-hand jam, then got out of a corner trap with a skip pass to Max Land, who made the extra pass to Thompson for the 3-pointer.
St. Francis never trailed in the first half, getting seven points apiece from Dixon-Conover, Thompson, Laskey and Marlon Hargis to hold a 38-34 intermission lead.
The Flash attacked the low post effectively at the outset to grab a quick five-point lead. First, Thompson flipped in a bucket on an up-and-under move, then, when the Knights tried to double-team the next time down, he found Laskey alone in the opposite corner for 3.
The lead expanded to 10 with Hargis executed a ball fake, drove to the basket and lightly dropped it over the front of the rim at the 13:41 mark of the first half.
Fairleigh Dickinson made several runs, clawing as close as two late in the half before Laskey swished a pullup jumper in the last 30 seconds.
Flagg pulled down eight rebounds, dished out four assists and was 8-for-11 at the foul line – SFU as a team made 20-of-29 free throws. Dixon-Conover registered five steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.