JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tied atop the leaderboard heading into the final hole, Thomas Facciani and Derek Hayes were battling for the 2022 City Golf Championship at Berkley Hills Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.
Both players’ tee shots went left of the fairway. Each of their second shots landed on the green. However, Hayes narrowly missed his putt for birdie, while Facciani later buried his shorter putt to win by one stroke over his close friend in the midst of a light rain shower.
Thomas Facciani clinches his third City Golf Championship on Sunday. He also prevailed in 2012 and 2019. pic.twitter.com/TMnLOYY7Hb— Jake Oswalt (@TheWizOfOz11) June 26, 2022
“It feels good to play well, make a couple putts and play with some friends that I haven’t seen in a while,” said Facciani, who also won in 2012 and 2019. “It feels good to claim the title back. Derek’s had it for a while. I’d say I feel bad a little bit about taking it, but it feels good.”
Facciani carded a 7-under 64, matching 32s on the front and back nine, on Sunday to finish with a 13-under score of 200. He recorded lower scores with each passing day, improving from a 70 on Friday to a 66 on Saturday.
Facciani and Hayes have combined to claim the past six city championships. A healthy competitiveness brings out the best in both players.
“Derek and I don’t usually tee it up without having a thought of winning something in mind,” Facciani said of edging out Hayes, who won in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.
Hayes finished with three rounds of a 4-under 67 to put him at a 12-under 201, a score that would earn the title in most years.
“If you would have told me before the tournament I would shoot three 67s, I would have obviously taken it,” Hayes said. “I think that would have won a lot of tournaments with that.
“There’s no shame. He played great. I think he birdied four out of the last five and I birdied two or three out of the last five. I had a putt on 18 to maybe keep it going and just missed it. Hats off to him. It was a pretty impressive round to watch.”
Hayes led Facciani by two strokes heading into Sunday’s final round. Facciani’s eagle and Hayes’ bogey on the par-5 No. 3 put the two contenders in a tie.
“I feel like sometimes you lose, sometimes you just get beat. Today, I didn’t lose, I just got beat,” Hayes said.
“You hold your head high for that.”
On the final hole, Facciani’s tee shot landed near the No. 2 green. His brilliant second shot went over the tree near the No. 9 green and trickled within three feet of the hole.
“It was slightly uphill, so I knew the ball was going to shoot up in the air,” Facciani described his second shot. “I had about 75 yards. I wasn’t 100% sure how far it would go, so I was going between a sand wedge and a 60-degree. I decided to hit the one hard and it ended up being pretty good.”
Hayes went first and his second shot landed around eight feet from the cup.
“I hit first and couldn’t quite tell, couldn’t quite see, but some of the people watching applauded, so I figured it was pretty close,” Hayes said. “He hit and the applause got a little louder, so I figured he was pretty close. He had a putt that was pretty much a tap-in.
“I had about an eight-to-10-footer.
“(I) Gave myself a chance, hit a good putt, just kind of rolled over the lip and it didn’t go in.”
Knowing Hayes’ prowess on the greens, Facciani planned on the match heading to a playoff.
Derek Hayes just misses his birdie putt on the 18th green on Sunday. Thomas Facciani birdied and won by one stroke. pic.twitter.com/LVvbWHAkdN— Jake Oswalt (@TheWizOfOz11) June 26, 2022
“With the way Derek putts, I thought that we would definitely be going to extra holes,” Facciani said. “I thought he made it. It lost speed and broke off to the right. I was surprised. I thought we were going to go to extra holes.”
A birdie on No. 14 helped Facciani tie with Hayes heading down the stretch. The fifth hole served as a spark for Hayes’ title in 2020.
“A couple years ago, he made a hole-in-one to propel him,” Facciani said of the fifth hole.
“Then this year, I was able to make a birdie there and tie it back up.”
Another Facciani title has Hayes rethinking why he provides hospitality to his top competitor.
“We’re good friends. He stays with me and my wife when he comes in for the tournament. I told him if he beats me again, we might kick him into a hotel next year,” Hayes joked. “We don’t get to play here that much with him living in Pittsburgh.
“Hanging out this week and playing together is fun. When we both play well, it’s even more of a bonus.”
Brady Moran finished in third place with a 2-under 211, concluding with a round of 67. Doug Labarko and Kurtis Straw tied for fourth place with matching scores of 219. Quintin Dziabo (220), David Carney (225) and Paul Pentz (225) rounded out the top eight in a field of 19 that completed all three rounds.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.