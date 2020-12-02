LORETTO – The St. Francis University women’s basketball team managed to overcome the second-quarter problems that plagued the Red Flash in their first two games only to have a bad third quarter do them in in their home opener.
And what they wouldn’t give to have that third quarter back this time.
“This game could best be described as a heartbreaker for us,” St. Francis sophomore center Katie Dettwiller said. “We came back, fought with everything we had – it was a whole team effort – and did not have it go our way at the end.
“It makes me want to go back and do it again.”
Up five on Duquesne in the early moments of the second half on Wednesday at DeGol Arena, the Red Flash fell victim to turnovers and defensive breakdowns in a 16-point swing over the final nine minutes of the third frame. St. Francis battled back to tie it twice in the last minute only to have Dukes senior Amanda Kalin win it 69-67 by putting in her own miss as time expired.
Senior point guard Karson Swogger led St. Francis with 15 points, flipping two driving shots off the backboard to tie it up in the last minute after SFU trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter and by 11 with five minutes to go. Dettweiler, junior guard Lili Benzel and Bishop McCort product Haley Thomas added 13, 10 and nine points, respectively, for the Flash, who fell to 0-3.
“Last year, when people went up on us 13 or more points, we folded,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “Today, we fought to the finish. We tied the ballgame.”
Lili Benzel’s 3-pointer at the 4:00 mark got the margin down to six and put St. Francis in a position to make a late run at the Dukes, who beat the Flash last year in overtime in Pittsburgh after tying the game on free throws that forced the extra session. Dettwiller scored off a Thomas assist to get it down to four, then hit a pair of free throws to set the stage for Swogger’s last-minute heroics.
Kalin, however, had an answer. As the clock wound down, she was forced to drive to her left and came face to face with the 6-foot-4 Dettwiller.
Dettwiller rejected Kalin’s initial attempt, but the ball went right back to Duquesne’s point guard, who batted it back in with two hands as time ran out.
“You’re up on your highest high. Then, all of a sudden, you drop to your lowest low,” Dettwiller said. “I knew I had to step up and help. It was last minute.
“I knew I had to try to make a play. I got my hand on the first one, and it actually went right back into her hands.”
Kalin fronted Duquesne (1-1) with 25 points. Freshman wing Tess Myers made three 3-pointers in the third quarter on her way to an 11-point game off the bench.
Duquesne carried the third frame 24-12 after trailing by one at the half. The Dukes went 4-for-9 from 3-point range and grabbed seven offensive rebounds that let to 11 second-chance points in the period.
St. Francis turned the ball over four times in five possessions in the middle of the quarter as a one-point deficit turned to six.
“We had to contend with the high-low action, but we also had to contend with the driving, and we lost the shooter while looking inside,” Whittington said. “We gave up those shots as we were making turnovers and not getting shot opportunities.”
Down by as many as eight in the first half, St. Francis responded and led 37-36 at halftime, getting seven points from Thomas, Swogger and backup center Sam Miller. Battling from behind most of the first two quarters, St. Francis took its first lead since the opening possession when Jenna Mastellone sank two foul shots with 1:55 remaining before intermission.
The Red Flash had been outscored 36-14 in the second quarter in losses at Michigan State and Penn State.
Starting three players 6-2 or taller, Duquesne exerted its size advantage and scored 14 points in the paint to forge a 22-20 edge after one quarter. Down by as many as eight, St. Francis actually had a chance to lead heading into the second, but Benzel’s 3-pointer and Kaitlyn Maxwell’s follow both rimmed out.
Whittington was pleased with the way her inside players competed and are progressing, but she also stressed the Flash couldn’t afford to keep digging themselves into holes.
“We have to have people coming into the game and positively contributing instead of negatively contributing in terms of turnovers or not boxing out or giving up wide-open shots,” Whittington said.
