On the air again

The Tribune-Democrat and WCRO radio of Johnstown are teaming up to provide coverage of games for the 75th anniversary of the AAABA Tournament. A link to listen to the games is on www.TribDem.com.

Calling the action are longtime AAABA broadcasters Don Stanton and John DeFazio.

Saturday’s Game 3 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series will be on 1230 AM at 7 p.m.