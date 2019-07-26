Nate Davis had just thrown five scoreless innings in the opening game of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series, but the Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors left-hander found himself in a jam.
The bases were loaded with Martella’s Pharmacy runners in the sixth.
Davis had just walked Troy Emert to force in a run and suddenly the defending league and AAABA Tournament champs had some life in a game they trailed by four runs.
Davis heard some blunt instructions from the home dugout at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. He responded.
LHP Nate Davis’ “Bulldog” effort leads @PCCA3ABA over @MartellasAAABA 6-3 in opener b/5 JCBL title series on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/KQzylMJpZ5— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) July 26, 2019
“After I walked that kid, one of our coaches yelled, ‘Be a dog. Get him,’ ” said Davis, who struck out the next two batters he faced to end the threat and keep Paul Carpenter on track to a 6-3 victory. “I was like, ‘I can’t let them down. I’ve got to be a dog and get them.’
“That’s what I did.”
The Indiana University of Pennsylvania hurler from Homer-Center High School pitched seven innings, allowing one run on six hits while striking out eight and walking five.
“He gutted it out and gave us a strong seven innings,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “That’s what we needed out of our starter. He came back on short rest and did a job for us. He’s kept everybody off-balance.
“The curveball played well. He just bull-dogged through a good outing.”
The regular-season champions will take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series into Game 2 at Sargent’s Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday. Paul Carpenter and Martella’s are competing for the JCBL playoff crown for a fourth straight year.
Overall, Martella’s has won five consecutive league championships and is making its 11th straight appearance in the title round. The Pharmacy beat Paul Carpenter 3-1 in the 2018 championship series, 3-2 in 2017 and 3-0 in 2016.
“I just told them we have to get out there and play to win the game. Win
every pitch. Win every at-bat. Win every defensive play,” Martella’s
manager Jesse Cooper said. “We have to raise the focus level. We kind of got out of sync on defense.
“We have a group that has faced adversity before. They’ve been in this league a few years and they’re going to be ready to come back to win (Friday). We have a lot of leadership.”
League MVP Corey Fogle had a two-run double in the first inning to give Paul Carpenter an early advantage. PCCA made it 4-0 in the third as Ben Maudie drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Vinny Rauso singled in another run.
James Rice, Austin Vigliotti and Matt Privette each singled in the fourth to make it 5-0.
“I always love when our team gets the runs first,” Davis said. “It just gives me a lot more confidence and I know my defense is going to make the plays.”
Jack Oberdorf led off the Martella’s sixth with a single and Jonny Kutchman walked.
Ray Watt hit a one-out single to load the bases. Emert drew a four-pitch walk and drove in a run.
Davis bounced back with two strikeouts.
“I thought that was a huge turning point for them,” Cooper said. “It was 5-1. If we push one or two across there it could be a different game.”
Davis tossed a scoreless seventh inning before Aaron Blake entered in relief in the eighth.
“He was all around the plate all day and his misses were very small,” Cooper said of Davis. “He was taking advantage of the corners. He was getting a few calls. Our guys weren’t swinging at them. Overall I thought he pitched a heck of a game.”
Rauso tripled in a run in the seventh.
Martella’s opened the ninth with singles by Drew Frear, Dylan Gearhart and Oberdorf. One run scored on a Kutchman ground out and Ty Diehl singled in another.
Sheriff called on Fogle, who struck out the two batters he faced to earn the save.
“That’s why Fogle is the MVP,” Sheriff said. “He just bull-dogs through the game. He gives everything he has, wherever we put him. We put him at third base. Had to go over to first when we had a couple injuries. He came in there in a tight spot with the bases loaded and got the final outs.”
Fogle and Rauso each had two hits and two RBIs, and Vigliotti had two hits.
Frear led Martella’s with a 3-for-5 night and one run scored. Oberdorff had two hits. Watt had two hits and reached base four times.
“It’s always fun to get the first one,” Davis said. “It gives you confidence and energy to come back and win another one.”
