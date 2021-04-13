DAVIDSVILLE – The scoreboard at the Conemaugh Township softball field malfunctioned and went dark for the final two innings on Tuesday afternoon.
Perhaps the electronic glitch was prompted by Blacklick Valley and Conemaugh Township combining to score 33 runs on 31 hits during a WestPAC North slugfest.
Ultimately, Conemaugh Township No. 8 hitter Olivia Weyandt closed the game with a walk-off single, her fourth hit of the game, including a pair of home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, of a 17-16 Indians victory over the Vikings.
2 home runs and a walk-off single highlight Olivia Weyandt’s 4-for-4 game. She had 4 runs and 4 RBIs as Conemaugh Township comes back to beat Blacklick Valley 17-16 in softball. pic.twitter.com/lWfvXhYPzx— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) April 14, 2021
“I don’t even know really what happened,” Weyandt said after going 4-for-4 with a walk, two singles, two homers, four runs and four RBIs. “I was just trying to make my play to get somebody in and I just hit it out of the park.
“It was just a surprise for me. It was my first one ever out of the park. It was really exciting.”
Conemaugh Township coach Jason Hazlett said Weyandt was more relaxed after a move in the order.
“She’s got a great bat,” Hazlett said. “I think she’s been pressing a little hard to try to do too much. I moved her down in the batting order today to take a little pressure off and just say, ‘Hey, relax a little bit. Pressure is off.’ That’s what I know she can do.
“I had her hitting third the first five games,” he said. “She was coming up thinking she had to produce. Now she gets down to the eight spot and starts relaxing.”
Blacklick Valley (2-2) led most of the game, but Conemaugh Township (4-2) rallied for seven runs over the final two innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, Abby Kniss walked and Mya Nanna singled for her third hit of the game. Natalie Kimmel singled to left, driving in the game-tying 16th run. Weyandt smacked a 2-1 pitch to left, plating Nanna with the game-winner.
“We’ve been battling all this year,” Hazlett said. “We have a very good batting lineup that comes through. Every girl donates. Every girl takes a good approach at the plate. When one girl doesn’t pick up one moment, the next one behind seems to follow through and picks her up.”
Sierra LaPorta had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. She also got the win after pitching three innings in relief of Weyandt, who was charged with 14 runs.
“Sierra (LaPorta) located well,” Hazlett said. “I can’t say enough about her coming in in the spot she was in. She did come in and give up a home run (by Senekah McIntosh-Myers) but that’s a tough spot.
“She never gave up. She kept throwing.”
Blacklick Valley led 3-0 in the first, but fell behind 4-3 after the Indians' four-run second inning.
The Vikings added four runs in the third, three in the fourth, five in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“They came up one hit more than we did,” Blacklick Valley coach Gene Slobodnick said. “A good team. They battled hard. They never quit. Our girls, we got a lead and then we just kind of messed a few things here and there. A couple errors. That’s going to hurt you when you give up extra outs.”
Weyandt had four hits, while Kniss, Nanna and LaPorta each had three hits for Conemaugh Township. LaPorta drove in three. Sarah Favreau and Chloe Shaulis each had two hits.
Blacklick Valley's McIntosh-Myers had three RBIs amd scored three runs. Hanna Bartoletti had two hits and three RBIs for the Vikings. Nikki Zimmerman and Morgan Slebodnick each had two hits and two RBIs.
“We are a good hitting team,” Coach Slebodnick said. “Sometimes, you’ve just got to have that fielding with it. We just had a few mistakes (four errors) that cost us. You feel bad for the girls because we played hard. A couple bounces here or there and maybe we win it.”
