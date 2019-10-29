LORETTO – When you’re part of a university of 2,400 students like St. Francis, the odds that you’re going to cross paths with just about everyone else at some point are pretty high.
That’s more so when you are part of the athletic program. And that increases even more when you play the same or similar sports, like men’s and women’s basketball.
“We share the same gym. We share the same office. We share the same office,” Red Flash men’s basketball coach Rob Krimmel said. “There are a lot of common paths that we both are on.”
Foremost among those paths is the one they hope leads both to a Northeast Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament this season.
Both teams’ coaches and top players were on hand at John F. Kennedy Student Center on Tuesday to discuss their respective season outlooks at the university’s basketball media day luncheon. The St. Francis women are ranked second in the NEC’s preseason poll to defending champion Robert Morris. The Red Flash men checked in third; Long Island was picked first, Sacred Heart second and Fairleigh Dickinson fourth, just behind St. Francis.
“We’re a family, so, to see ourselves in the top three is a big thing,” Phee Allen, a sophomore guard on the women’s team, said. “It’s very exciting. It’s a big thing. It’s an eye-opener. Especially for me, it’s an eye-opener.
“It’s very exciting to see what each team brings to the table.”
Both squads return three starters, although there are few similarities beyond that and their lofty expectations. The Red Flash women have a first-year coach in Keila Whittington and definitely will have a different personality this season since two-time conference player of the year Jess Kovatch has graduated.
“We have Haley Thomas and Karson Swogger, who were two of the top players in the conference last year,” Whittington said, “and we have a number of other people who can do positive things.”
Krimmel’s men, by contrast, welcome back perhaps the best tandem of players in the circuit. Keith Braxton is the reigning NEC player of the year and went through the evaluation process as an early entrant in the NBA draft last spring.
He’s joined in the backcourt by Isaiah Blackmon, who led the Red Flash in scoring two years ago and was one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the conference in 2018-19.
Both players already are 1,000-point scorers for their career, the first time the team has returned two 1,000-point scorers since Joe Anderson and John Hilvert in 1990.
Anderson and Hilvert capped their careers by winning the NEC and playing Arizona in March Madness.
“I don’t know if things like that happen on another campus, to have two teams that have been in the upper echelon of their conference for the past three or four years,” Krimmel said. “It’s a special thing.”
It’s created a tight-knit feeling between the teams, and one that should extend into the community, too. Not only are both teams poised for success this winter, they’ll be doing it with a big local flavor.
Thomas and Swogger cut their teeth competing against each other for District 6 championships at Bishop McCort and Bellwood-Antis, respectively. They’ll be joined on the court this year by another scholastic rival, Lili Benzel, who sat out last season as a transfer from Shippensburg after a making all-state multiple times at Bishop Guilfoyle.
Bishop Guilfoyle all-state guard Kyle Ruggery signed with the Flash men last year and will be a freshman this season, joining walk-ons Ben Seidel (Bishop McCort) and A.J. Labriola (Bishop Guilfoyle).
“It’s really awesome,” Thomas said. “I love playing close to home. I love having my family and friends be able to come and see me whenever the can. I think it’s pretty cool that both teams have a couple of people from District 6. I think it shows how well District 6 was, how well they competed.”
Krimmel, himself, was a standout at State College Area High School before bringing his talents to Loretto as a player, then a coach.
“It’s just an indication of how good the basketball is around here,” Krimmel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.