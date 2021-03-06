The Greater Johnstown High School boys basketball team took last weekend’s script and reversed roles.
The second-seeded Trojans needed a game-tying basket in the closing seconds to force overtime.
Johnstown had to make clutch free throws.
Coach Ryan Durham’s team showed poise at the most opportune moments.
The combination led to a gritty 70-65 overtime victory over third-seeded Central, which held a five-point lead with only 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Trojans 6-foot-3 senior Joziah Wyatt-Taylor picked up three first-half fouls and was limited to two points and one rebound in the opening two quarters.
The 1,000-point scorer, who has averaged a double-double in scoring and rebounding the entire season, tallied 19 of his 21 points in the second half and grabbed nine of his 10 boards in that span.
Wyatt-Taylor took over in the fourth quarter and overtime. His teammates set him up as the Trojans executed a play with 3.9 ticks left as Wyatt-Taylor made a layup to tie the game at 59-all and force overtime.
“At the end of the game, we draw up a play that we haven’t ran all year long,” Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. “For them to go out and execute it to put the game into overtime with 3 seconds left was just great focus. They executed it to a T. We never practiced it. It was an old play I had in the book.”
Wyatt-Durham had six points and three rebounds in the four-minute extra session as Greater Johnstown outscored the Scarlet Dragons 11-6 to earn a spot opposite of fourth-seeded Bedford in the title game on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.
“Sticking together, being us” Joziah Wyatt-Taylor, @trojanshoops used lessons from last week’s setback to earn clutch comeback 70-65 OT win over Central. Johnstown will defend D6 title vs Bedford in 4A championship on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/yeU6bH7GnA— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 7, 2021
“To be honest, the last championship game we really weren’t together,” Wyatt-Taylor said of a 55-50 overtime loss to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title game last weekend.
The Marauders scored a game-tying basket with 8.1 seconds left to force OT. Johnstown had missed late free-throw attempts and failed to close out the game against Bishop Guilfoyle.
“This game, we said we’ve got to be together no matter what,” Wyatt-Taylor said. “That’s what’s going to take us the whole way, sticking together, being us.”
Trojans senior Isaiah Matula had 20 points. Senior guard Drezyre Toney posted 18 points, with three 3-pointers and nine made free throws, eight after being fouled when shooting from beyond the arc.
“I think we learned from what happened last Saturday in the Laurel Highlands championship game and it showed,” Durham said. “We talked about it. We stayed composed. It was the reverse.
“We were down. We needed to make a couple plays under a minute. It happened. I think if that doesn’t happen (last) Saturday, we lose this game. That’s a testament to the seniors, understanding what it takes being in those situations.”
Senior Hunter Klotz had 20 points, junior Devon Boyles scored 18 and sophomore Eli Lingenfelter tallied 13 points before fouling out.
Central outscored the two-time defending District 6 Class 5A champion Johnstown 37-30 in the third and fourth quarters. The Dragons (14-5) had an opportunity to close out after freshman Hunter Smith’s basket with 1:36 left made it 58-53.
But Wyatt-Taylor made back-to-back baskets to cut it to 58-57 with 29.2 left.
After two missed Central free throws, Wyatt-Taylor got a rebound. The Trojans missed a shot and Central’s Smith rebounded. After a jump ball situation, Johnstown got the ball back and missed another shot. Klotz rebounded for the Dragons.
The Trojans (14-2) got one more possession and a time out with 3.9 showing.
“We went box set and were going to try to isolate opposite block with our best shooter, our smallest player, Drezyre (Toney), screening Joziah’s guy,” Durham said. “So, if they switch, it ends up being a mismatch. Then we were going to run a screen from the corner to the foul-line elbow to maybe get an open 3. But (Toney) screened it so well, Joziah came wide open for a layup. It was just perfect execution.”
Wyatt-Taylor scored and the buzzer sounded to end regulation.
“Believe it or not, we actually have the same play,” Central coach Paul Frederick said. “They ran it well and we got caught up. It was one play. We had many situations in the last couple minutes of the game where we could have added onto the lead, got a stop or a rebound, and didn’t quite do it.
“We made a lot of great plays and so did they. They just made the last couple big ones.”
