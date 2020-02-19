LORETTO – If the crowd needed any more energy, Isaiah Blackmon provided it 90 seconds into the second half when he got a steal, passed it back and forth with Randall Gaskins Jr. and threw down an authoritative tomahawk worthy of the NBA’s slam dunk contest over the weekend.
“I felt like I was up there pretty high, so I’m going to give myself an 8,” Blackmon said.
Teammate Keith Braxton disagreed, holding up 10 fingers.
It was apropos of a game in which Blackmon and Braxton’s St. Francis University men’s basketball team neared perfection.
The Red Flash sent a message on Tuesday night that should resound through the Northeast Conference. Blackmon poured in a career-high 30 points and St. Francis blitzed visiting Robert Morris in an 86-71 statement win at a raucous DeGol Arena.
Braxton and Mark Flagg added 19 points each as St. Francis took control of its own destiny in the quest for the top seed and home-court advantage in the conference tournament.
Both teams now are 11-4 in conference with three games left – they’ll meet again on Feb. 29 in Moon Township.
“As a team, we came out ready today. We had a little bit of an edge,” Braxton said.
St. Francis (18-8) was up by as many as 24. Robert Morris only led once – 2-0 – and then the Red Flash asserted dominance in all phases. The Red Flash shot 50% from the field, pulled down 18 offensive rebounds and tied a team season high with 18 assists.
Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel was able to empty the bench with just under 2 minutes to play.
“We had a lot of energy,” Krimmel said.
“We got contributions from a lot of different people.”
Six Red Flash players scored at least five points. Four had at least six rebounds. Gaskins came up an assist shy of equaling his career high with seven and didn’t turn the ball over.
Blackmon, though, put on a show. In addition to setting a new individual scoring standard for the second time this season on 12 of 18 shooting, he had seven rebounds and four steals.
Not bad for a underrecruited guy who has had two knee surgeries since he entered college.
“I was just trying to take care of it on both ends,” Blackmon said. “It was flowing tonight.”
Blackmon was unconscious in the first half, going 7 of 9 from the floor and 4 of 6 from deep for 18 points as the Red Flash took a 41-31 lead after 20 minutes. Braxton and Flagg each added eight points apiece, and St. Francis shot 45.9% from the field.
St. Francis came out blazing from beyond the arc. Braxton drained a 3 off an inbound screen, then Blackmon swished one from the corner to make it 10-4. After a Colonial mini-run, the Red Flash ran off nine straight points, punctuated by Myles Thompson’s 3-point jumper on a play where four St. Francis players touched the ball in a 3-second span.
A kind bounce on Blackmon’s third corner trey pushed the Red Flash lead to double figures. Then Braxton used a hesitation dribble to create space, after which he found Blackmon cutting baseline for the reverse layup to expand the difference to 13.
St. Francis had eight assists on its first 10 field goals.
“It was a big game, a big win,” Braxton said. “At the same time, we have to continue to stay focused.”
