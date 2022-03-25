JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Bishop McCort Catholic High School hockey team successfully defended its Laurel Mountain Hockey League title on Thursday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
But a 7-0 victory over rival Westmont Hilltop had even greater significance to the Crimson Crushers program.
Coach John Bradley, his staff and players dedicated the game, played in front of an estimated 1,200 fans, to the memory of a former teammate, Maverick Baker, who died in February.
Matt Ribblett had 2 goals and 4 assists as @crushersports won LMHL title 7-0 over Westmont in a game the Crushers dedicated to the memory of teammate Maverick Baker. pic.twitter.com/oVNc09KAct— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 25, 2022
“It feels amazing to hold that trophy and amazing to win for Maverick,” said Crimson Crushers junior Matthew Ribblett, who scored two goals and had four assists. “I was so close to him. We played music in the locker room. It was amazing. All for Mav.”
Baker’s jersey was held prominently in the middle of an on-ice celebration, and Baker’s younger brother was among the first to hoist the Ann Harris Smith Cup above his head.
Bishop McCort Catholic goaltender Nikita Volski had a 35-save shutout, turning away many quality Hilltoppers attempts in the early going to keep his team in it despite Westmont Hilltop’s 35-20 advantage in shots on goal.
Volski made stops that frequently had the large student section of fans cheering.
“It was so amazing with the crowd,” said Ribblett, who couldn’t play in the 2021 championship game against Westmont due to illness. “Missing last year and then this year is just amazing. The crowd was good. Our student section was amazing.”
The Hilltoppers had plenty of opportunities in the first period. Westmont outshot Bishop McCort 16-5 and had four power-play attempts, including a 5-on-3 that lasted 1:14.
Crimson Crushers goaltender Volski turned away each shot he faced.
Meanwhile, Bishop McCort’s Ilia Zhdanov scored on his team’s lone power-play opportunity of the first period, ripping a shot off a rebound into the net 4:18 into the period.
“That was really big. We needed the first goal,” Ribblett said. “We just kept going after that. We kept pounding away.”
In the second, Vitaliy Ulianov converted on a power play to give Bishop McCort at 2-0 advantage, and Brennan Karalfa capped a breakaway with a goal at 12:40.
Ribblett assisted on all three goals in the first two periods.
Volski compiled 31 saves as the Hilltoppers outshot the Crimson Crushers 31-13 in the first 34 minutes.
Ulianov worked free to score his second goal of the game 5:08 into the final period.
Ribblett converted on a power play for a five-goal lead, and Karalfa capped another rush with his second of the game to make it 6-0 with 4:11 remaining. Ribblett closed the scoring on the power play with 3:31 showing.
“We were able to make it work,” Ribblett said. “I like playing down low in front of the net. That’s what I do. I like playing down low. That’s my game. That’s how I scored and got those assists.
“It feels good. I had COVID last year, so I wasn’t here for the game,” Ribblett added.
“It feels amazing.”
Before the game, both teams watched on the big-screen scoreboard a tribute to Baker, whose family dropped the ceremonial first puck.
The video board also featured a pregame message from Matt Smith, whose late mother is honored through the presentation of the cup each season at the championship game.
Pittsburgh Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze, a Westmont Hilltop graduate and former member of the Johnstown Chiefs staff, wished each team good luck during another video.
Westmont Hilltop sophomore Sanila Chance then performed a moving rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” as the large crowd responded.
On the ice, Bishop McCort continued the practice of starting each game with only four skaters on the ice for the first shift in honor of missing Baker.
Westmont Hilltop and Bishop McCort each had students fill nearly an entire section at the arena. After the game, members of both squads joined Bradley in a prayer at center ice.
