LORETTO – Junior Allyn Bezjak drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off RBI single to lead the St. Francis softball team past Central Connecticut State 2-1 on Friday in a Northeast Conference Tournament winner’s bracket contest.
St. Francis (39-8, 22-2 NEC) advances to play No. 2 seed Long Island, which defeated Sacred Heart 3-2 and Central Connecticut State 9-7 on Friday, in the championship game at noon Saturday. Long Island needs to beat St. Francis twice in the double-elimination format.
“We are feeling really excited and happy to have another opportunity to play, especially for a championship,” St. Francis coach Jessica O’Donnell said. “The gratitude from this team is unreal. I am so proud of each and every one of them.”
St. Francis sophomore hurler Grace Vesco went the distance and struck out nine batters. The unanimous NEC Pitcher of the Year scattered four hits and walked three.
Carli Backlund gave Central Connecticut State (23-14, 20-8 NEC) a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, back-to-back one-out singles from Jordan Pietrzykoski and Lexi Hernandez forced a pitching change for the Blue Devils. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Bezjak tied the game with a sacrifice fly to score Pietrzykoski from third.
Mekenzie Saban led off the seventh inning with her 20th double of the season and advanced to third on a groundout by Hernandez. Bezjak ended the game with a single to center field to score Saban.
St. Francis, which went 4-0 against the Blue Devils in the regular season, outhit Central Connecticut State 7-4.
Hernandez finished with two hits.
Vesco (22-3) broke the single-season program record for strikeouts as she finished the game with 193 strikeouts this season. The previous record was 189. The single-season team record for strikeouts was also broken as the SFU pitching staff has combined for 316 strikeouts this season.
Saban is tied for the second most doubles in a single season in program history. She is also tied for the second most hits in a single season with 72.
The Red Flash have won 39 games, which is tied for the second most wins in a single season.
