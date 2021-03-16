KNOX – The Windber Area High School girls basketball team took a 2-plus-hour bus ride to Clarion County on Tuesday afternoon.
The District 5 Class 2A champion Ramblers set out to have the long road end with a milestone state playoff victory at District 10 champion Keystone High School.
Windber set the tone early, fought back after the Panthers mounted a third-quarter comeback, and sealed a 53-37 victory with stifling defense and solid free-throw shooting.
Ramblers coach Cory Pavlosky and Athletic Director Steve Slatcoff each believed it was the Windber girls’ first state playoff win in history, though neither could confirm that statistic.
‘Breaking the curse’ @WindberRamblers girls hoops team earns milestone state playoff win, 53-37, at Keystone. Gina Gaye was one of 4 Ramblers to score in double digits. She talks about the historic victory. pic.twitter.com/cHK5p3AEoY— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 17, 2021
“We wanted this,” said Windber guard Gina Gaye, who had 11 points as one of four Ramblers to score in double digits. “We had our sights set on breaking the curse we had.
“We knew in the past years and every year I’ve been a part of this team, we’ve lost in the first round,” she said. “Even when we’ve been up in the first half (in past seasons), they just came back and bit us in the second half.
“Our goal was not to let that happen. We knew no matter how much of a lead we had, they still could come back in the second half. We just focused on playing strong the whole game and coming out on top so we could make history.”
Senior Amanda Cominsky had a team-high 12 points and 16 rebounds. She was 6 of 6 on the free-throw line.
Foul trouble kept Cominsky on the bench for part of the second half, and she didn’t score in the third or fourth quarters. Her teammates stepped up.
Samantha Toki had 10 points. Rylee Ott had 11 points and a stellar defensive effort against Keystone senior Emily Lauer, who entered the game averaging more than 20 points, but was held to nine points and only two field goals.
Long bus ride. Big effort. @WindberRamblers girls basketball team beat Keystone 53-37 after 2-hour bus ride. Believed to be Windber girls program’s 1st state playoff win. Rylee Ott talks about her team’s determination. pic.twitter.com/OEQyNFAYjf— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 17, 2021
“I just go in with confidence and lock down my girl,” Ott said. “I’m so proud of my girls. We traveled this far. We said, ‘We drove two hours for this. We’re coming out strong and we’re going to win this game.’ ”
Windber (20-1) will face District 7 champion Neshannock on Friday in the second round of the PIAA Tournament.
Keystone closed a 19-3 season. Jozee Weaver led the Panthers with 12 points.
“Let’s go out there and shoot it like any other game, kind of like a regular season game, and do what we were supposed to,” Pavlosky said of Windber’s approach. “Start out quick, get that lead and that lets our defense do a lot of our manufacturing.
“They had some turnovers that led to some easy buckets. Once we started doing that, I think we flustered them.”
Windber shrugged off the effects of a more than 100-mile bus ride and got out to a quick start.
Cominsky tallied the game’s first four points and finished the opening half with 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
The Ramblers led 17-10 after one quarter and pushed the margin to as many as 16 points in the second quarter, Toki hit a basket with 1:32 left to set a 33-17 score.
Windber’s pressure defense seemed to rattle Keystone as the Panthers had eight first-half turnovers.
Danae Hurrelbrink pulled Keystone within 11-10 of the Ramblers on a 3-pointer with 2:24 left in the opening quarter.
Hurrelbrink had two 3-pointers and eight points in the first quarter. But Windber finished on a 6-0 spurt.
The Ramblers continued their balanced attack in the second quarter, with three players scoring at least two field goals.
“We know everyone on the floor can score,” Gaye said. “We know anyone who has the ball has the ability to take it to the hoop. I think that’s what separates us from a lot of teams.
“We don’t have one or two or even three scorers. Everyone on the floor can score. We just trust each other and get it done.”
Keystone trailed 33-21 at halftime but the Panthers scored the first four points of the third quarter, exciting the home portion of the small crowd.
“We just had to collect ourselves and get back as a team and calm down,” Ott said.
Pavlosky called a timeout and Windber regained its composure to lead 42-33 heading into the final quarter.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘This is a state game. They’ve been in it before. Last year they got into the second round,’ ” Pavlosky said of the Panthers. “ ‘This is an experienced team. If you think you’re going to come out in this third quarter with a double-digit lead and they’re just going to sit back and keep taking it. … They’re going to swing back.’ They did.”
Windber also responded. As the clock wound down, the blue-clad Ramblers fans showed appreciation for a milestone win.
“We’ll just go in strong again and try to win the second round,” Ott said. “We’ll try our best.”
