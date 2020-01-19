LORETTO – Phee Allen was just following Jenna Mastellone’s example.
“Confidence is contagious,” said Allen, St. Francis University’s 5-foot-6 sophomore combo guard. “Coach tells us in order for her to be confident in us, we have to be confident in ourselves first.
“When I saw Jenna hit her shots, and she didn’t have any hesitation, that meant I could do the exact same thing.”
Allen did just that, accepting a pass from Karson Swogger and swishing it from behind the 3-point line with what turned out to be the game-winning points as the Red Flash pulled out another nail-biter, 60-58, against visiting Sacred Heart in Northeast Conference women’s basketball on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
The win moved St. Francis to 5-1 in the NEC and 7-10 overall. It was the Red Flash’s third conference win by three points or less and made them 4-1 in games determined by four points or fewer.
“I think we’re a really hard-working team, and that’s shown in the last couple of games when we’ve won close games,” said Red Flash forward Haley Thomas, who registered nine points, nine rebounds and four assists. “I think there’s a lot of trust that whoever gets the ball is going to hit the shot or get the rebound.”
In this case it was Allen.
After watching Mastellone come off the bench to hit all four of her 3-point shots to put St. Francis in position to win it, Allen followed her lead, even though she’d only made five 3s this season and had just two points in the game.
“Somebody has to step up. That was my opportunity to do so,” Allen said. “We just made it happen. (Swogger) dribbled in. She made a key play. I finished it off.”
Sacred Heart still had a shot to tie or win it. Mastellone, though, blocked Adrianne Hagood’s shot out of bounds. Hagood was crowded and missed a close-in shot, then Allyson Murphy’s follow was off, and Allen dribbled out of the crowd with the ball.
“It’s really important for us to do whatever it takes,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “Our players got the stops when they needed to.”
A 5-10 junior wing from New York City who Whittington has pushed to be more assertive offensively, Mastellone was the only Red Flash player to reach double figures, scoring a career-high 14. She tied her previous career-high of 10 earlier in the week vs. Wagner.
“We needed people to step up in conference play. I just shoot when I’m open, and my teammates find me,” Mastellone said. “Doing it continuously in games gives me more confidence.”
After trailing by seven early in the second half but reversed that with an 18-8 run through the middle stages of the third quarter. Swogger made something out of nothing to end the frame, dribbling around until she created her own path to the basket and looped a banker over the defender at the buzzer to knot the score at 46.
St. Francis led by as many as three in the first half, taking their largest advantage on a couple of Thomas foul shots with 4:06 left in the second quarter and again on a MaKenzie Pollard basket 2 minutes later.
However, the Pioneers finished the half with a 6-0 run to go up 27-24 at the half.
Despite a nightmarish first quarter in which the Red Flash missed five of their first six shots and committed six turnovers, St. Francis managed to only be down 14-11 after 10 minutes. Lili Benzel got the Red Flash out of their rut with a deep 3-pointer at the 2:07 mark after they went nearly 8 minutes with just two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.