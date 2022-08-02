ST. MICHAEL – Down to his team’s final strike, Brooklyn Cougars batter Conor Hanlon found himself in a pressure situation as Buffalo led by one run with runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth inning of Tuesday afternoon’s Pool C contest in the 77th AAABA Tournament.
The left-handed hitter lined a 1-2 offering from Buffalo reliever Dylan Moorhouse into the left-center field gap to bring home the tying and winning runs to lift Brooklyn to a 6-5 triumph and 2-0 record at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School.
“It’s an amazing feeling to battle all the way through like that,” Hanlon said minutes after he was mobbed by his teammates in left field and was dumped with a small bucket of ice. “To finally break through like that is a great feeling, especially in a close game like that. I know the guys in that dugout weren’t going to give in. I said to Danny Pena when I walked up after he struck out, ‘I got you.’ ”
Hanlon delivered on his promise as Julian Jaume and Juan Peralta scampered home on his liner into the gap. Brooklyn secured a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals with the come-from-behind victory.
(tncms-inline)1554563065114402819[0](/tncms-inline)
“Conor is a clutch guy,” Brooklyn manager Eric Jaume said. “He’s (Hanlon) ready at any time. He didn’t get nervous with two strikes. He went up with the same approach, went the other way with the outside pitch. He hit it hard right in the gap. He did a great job.”
Hanlon adjusted his approach with two strikes.
“I was expecting to see a fastball on the inside part,” Hanlon said. “I didn’t get it until that second strike. He kind of threw me off there for a bit. I kind of just dug my feet in and my approach was if it was anywhere close, I was going to try and put a barrel on it. He left it over a little bit on the outer half and I just went with the pitch.”
Brooklyn right-hander Thomas Marshall struck out six batters over 51/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory.
“He threw great,” Eric Jaume said. “He pounded the strike zone. He had faith in his defense. He had a lot of strikeouts. His ball was moving today.”
Buffalo fell to 0-2 in pool play with the loss. Royal Printing was one strike away from victory.
“These are two real good teams playing today,” Buffalo manager Leo Dandes said.
“It’s one of those games where you hate to see one team have to lose. Credit to them, they got the big hit when they needed it against a real good pitcher.
“When you come to a national tournament where everybody is a champion, it’s inches and one play here, one play there. That’s what it was today.”
Peralta led his squad with three hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Hanlon finished with two hits and two RBIs. Julian Jaume and Aldo Thomas added two knocks each.
Julian Jaume and Peralta began the ninth with singles. Miles Vazquez’s groundout to first moved both runners up 90 feet. Moorhouse fanned the next batter to set the stage for Hanlon.
Zach Evans went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored for Buffalo. Jake Hollins, who homered twice on Monday, and Nick Schulz provided two hits apiece. Right-hander Kyle Finn fanned 11 batters over 61/3 innings.
Buffalo went ahead 2-0 with three straight two-out doubles in the top of the first. Ryan Voight drove in Evans, and Hollins followed with a two-bagger to right-center field.
Brooklyn answered in the bottom half with three runs.
Peralta drove in two with a double to right-center, and Pena’s RBI groundout accounted for the other run.
Buffalo tied the game in the second on Chris Neino’s RBI double to center. In the third, Royal Printing regained the lead on Schulz’s run-scoring single to right.
In the bottom of the third, Brooklyn tied the game again on Pena’s RBI single to right.
Buffalo went ahead 5-4 in the fourth when Hollins walked with the bases loaded. Royal Printing left the bases loaded on its way to stranding 10 runners on the day.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.