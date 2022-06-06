MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Meyersdale rallied to win its second straight District 5 softball championship over Shade on Friday – but as the Red Raiders found out on Monday, coming from behind in back-to-back games is tough to do this late in the season.
The Vikings struck for five runs in a pivotal fourth inning, all of them coming with two outs, and while the Red Raiders rallied to cut the deficit to just one shortly after, it wasn’t enough as they fell 6-5 in their PIAA first-round matchup.
“We kept the pressure on them,” Glendale coach Bruce Vereshack said of the game-changing inning. “Couple bunts fell for us and they made a couple mistakes. They gave us some extra base runners and we just capitalized on it.”
Led by freshman pitcher Madison Peterson, District 6 runner-up Glendale (17-2) booked a place in the second round for the third straight year. Peterson threw all seven innings, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits to go along with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Glendale’s Kelly Kasaback led off the inning with a single, but a misplay in the outfield gifted her second base. Abigail Williams walked before Meyersdale starter Izabella Donaldson struck out the next batter and caught a failed bunt attempt for the second out.
But with runners on second and third, back-to-back walks to Riley Best and Kaprice Cavalet forced in a run and cut Meyersdale’s lead to 3-2.
Peterson, who also had an RBI double in the first, followed and stroked a two-RBI single to right to put Glendale on top 4-3.
Two more RBI singles – one of them a popup that made contact with Meyersdale catcher Shelby Hetz in fair territory just in front of home plate before bouncing foul – gave the Vikings a 6-3 lead.
“We gave them a couple extra outs,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “We should’ve been out of that inning with no runs. Things snowballed from not getting a couple calls at the plate to making some unforced errors. That one inning was enough to propel them through the end.”
Donaldson suffered the loss after being charged with six runs on nine hits to pair with 11 strikeouts and five walks.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early lead with three runs over the first two innings. They scored two unearned runs in the first after both leadoff hitter Marcella Dupre and Zoe Hetz reached base on errors.
They went up 3-1 in the second when Jessica Daughton reached on an infield single and scored on an RBI base hit by Dupre. Daughton had an infield single, recorded an RBI and scored once for Meyersdale (20-3).
Donaldson launched a solo home run to straight away center field to open the fifth that made it 6-4. She also tied the game with an RBI groundout in the first.
After Shelby Hetz walked in the fifth, she advanced to second on a passed ball. The junior scored on an RBI groundout from Daughton to make it 6-5.
But it would be the last base runner for the Red Raiders after they were retired in order in both the sixth and seventh innings.
“We fought it out. My girls have heart,” said Miller. “We didn’t give up. I’m proud of them. It just wasn’t meant to be today, I guess.”
The Vikings will face District 2 champion Old Forge at a site and time to be announced in the quarterfinals set for Thursday.
