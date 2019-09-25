Brady Brown’s second half goal cut Pitt-Johnstown’s deficit in half, but Washington Adventist (Md.) University would not let the Mountain Cats get the equalizer on its way to a 2-1 non-conference victory, Tuesday afternoon at the Pitt-Johnstown Soccer Field. The Mountain Cats slipped to 1-4-0.
The Shock (5-1) jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when Daniel Mareira finished Gianfranco Castillon’s throughball seven minutes into the match.
Just over 15 minutes into the second half, Washington Adventist increased it to 2-0 on Francisco Villanueva’s free kick goal from 35 yards out.
Pitt-Johnstown was able to get to within one in the 72nd minute.
Brown took Josh Briscoe’s flick and beat Shock goalkeeper Shawn McGuire.
Sage Parsley suffered the loss in goal for Pitt-Johnstown in his first collegiate start. Parsley faced 17 Washington Adventist shots, made four saves, but allowed both goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.