Omar Ward faced plenty of adversity in the months and seasons after he played a major role in Martella’s Pharmacy claiming the first AAABA Tournament championship in the Johnstown franchise’s history.
The historic moment occurred in 2018. An iconic photograph of Ward lifting championship game-winning pitcher Brady Walker in celebration is etched in the minds of Johnstown baseball fans.
Since then, Ward has had to deal with a labrum injury, surgery, rehabilitation and the COVID-19 pandemic. He transferred from Canisius to NCAA Division II College World Series team Seton Hill University.
The former Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League MVP is a leader on the Martella’s Pharmacy team that will open the 76th AAABA Tournament by hosting the noon game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Monday.
But at the outset of the JCBL season, Ward, who arrived late due to Seton Hill’s CWS run, preferred to allow other established leaders such as Jake Ansell and Troy Emert use their experience to guide the younger players.
“Personally, I came into this year, more or less, I didn’t want to just come in and feel like I had to be a dictator,” Ward said.
“This is their team after last year (when Ward didn’t play due to injury). I’m coming back. I feel like I’m the new guy again. I was trying to lead by example. I wasn’t saying much until the middle and end of the season.”
Ward allowed his play to do the talking, as he finished second during the regular season with a .462 batting average, six doubles and a league-high four triples. Ward also returned to the mound, winning three games with 29 strikeouts and a 1.91 ERA in 22 innings.
“Omar Ward just energizes a dugout with his personality, his teamwork, his skills and his play,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “You expect big things from Omar and he does more.”
Ansell is another veteran. The 2019 Point Stadium Award-winning infielder from Pitt-Johnstown has been a mainstay in the Martella’s lineup for years.
“Jake Ansell, I’m not sure if I ever coached a kid who understands the game and sees the game like him at this level,” Pfeil said. “After he completes his career at UPJ, he’s going to be a fine coach somewhere in the country.”
Rockwood’s Emert is another veteran, though Pfeil said the Mount Aloysius College player just learned Friday he will not be available to play due to a commitment to his studies through an internship. Outfielder Phil Dull and utility player Bryce McCleester have experience, and newcomer Jared Dowey, a Bedford High graduate headed to Seton Hill University, has provided a spark atop the lineup.
“It’s a check off on our goal list,” Pfeil said of advancing to the AAABA Tournament for a 12th consecutive event. “Realistically, with this franchise, making it to the tournament and being in the league final is an expectation. We’ve met that expectation. Regardless if we go in as the 1 or the 2, we’re here to compete for a national title.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
