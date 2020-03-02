Greater Johnstown High School graduate and AAABA Hall of Famer Tom Walter earned his 300th win as coach of the Wake Forest University baseball team in the first game of a doubleheader against Brown University on Saturday.
Walter got No. 301 in the nightcap against Brown.
The former AAABA Tournament standout has been head coach at Wake Forest since 2010.
He was head coach at University of New Orleans from 2005-09 and at George Washington University from 1997-2004. Overall, Walter has 729 wins as a college head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.