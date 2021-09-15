TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. – Mount Aloysius College's Johnna Adams and Kourtney Walls combined to account for all three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Bethany.
Walls, a Forest Hills graduate, scored two goals and added an assist, to lead the 3-2 Mounties. Adams added a goal of her own and assisted on one of the Walls' goals.
Somerset graduate Courtney Vought made three saves in goal for the Mounties after she relieved Lauren Davey at halftime. Davey had one save during her time in goal.
Mount Aloysius bolted out of the gate, as it grabbed an early 1-0 lead. Walls found Adams for the first goal, just 1:37 into the game.
The Adams-Walls connection struck again when Adams found Walls for the second goal of the day in the 15th minute.
Bethany cut the Mount Aloysius lead in half in the 32nd minute when Kaitlin Pickett scored.
Over the course of the first half, Mount Aloysius attempted nine shots, eight of which were on goal.
Katie Miller decided to get in on the action in the 69th minute, when she found Walls for her second goal of the game giving the Mounties an insurance goal. The goal was Walls' fifth of the season.
Mount Aloysius attempted 22 shots in the contest, compared to the eight shots attempted by Bethany.
Adams and Walls are both highly ranked in AMCC offensive categories. Walls is currently third in total goals (5) and total points (12). Walls is tied for second with two assists, trailing Adams by one, as she is the AMCC assist leader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.