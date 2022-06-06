EVERETT, Pa. – The last two PIAA playoff appearances for District 6 runner-up Portage have been heartbreakers, to say the least.
In their last state tournament appearance in 2016, the Mustangs fell to Serra Catholic on a walk-off squeeze play – and on Monday against District 5 champion Everett, Portage took another tough loss in its opponent's final at-bat.
With the game knotted at 3 in the seventh, Karl Foor hit a ground ball to second base that was misplayed by a Portage infielder, allowing Calvin Iseminger to score from second to give the Warriors a 4-3 victory over the Mustangs at Everett Elementary School.
"It was a good baseball game," Portage coach Larry McCabe said. "Both teams kicked the ball around a little bit. The bottom line is, we fought, they fought. We gave it everything we had and just came up short. I can't fault our effort. I've seen a lot of things as a coach. That's just baseball."
The seventh inning was the only frame in which the Mustangs committed an error, and the downhill slide was started by an unlucky bounce.
Portage carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh as pitcher Tyler Alexander walked to the mound having thrown 100 pitches. The Mustangs' ace struck out Kason Hinish before hitting the pitch count limit.
Andrew Miko relieved Alexander and fanned the next Everett hitter, Karson Reffner, but Miko's curveball hit the plate and went over the backstop, awarding Reffner first base.
Iseminger then reached base on an error at first, putting runners at second and third with one out. Following an intentional walk to Sid Grove, Dalton Shaw poked a single to right field to drive in two runs for the Warriors, and the celebration began.
But McCabe made a decision to appeal.
"Clearly, I saw (Karson Reffner) miss third base," McCabe said. "Then I saw the melee out here, everybody jumping on each other, celebrating the game-winning hit and all that, and I said, 'He missed third base, and we're going to go over and appeal.' The umpire saw it, too."
Alexander took the ball and stepped on third base, and Reffner was called out for missing the bag. The Mustangs then proceeded to tag both second and first base, respectively, arguing that outs should be called due to the Warriors' runners being out of the baselines during the celebration.
All four umpires converged next to the pitcher's mound, and they decided that Everett's runners would be allowed to return to first and second base.
"I think the seventh inning took as long as the entire game did," Everett coach Travis Klahre said. "For some reason, they say our guy misses third base. I'm obviously going to go argue and stick up for my player, because I don't feel he missed the base. If I feel he missed the base, I'm going to hold him up. I thought he caught the corner, but the umpire said, 'No.' He was right on top of it.
"I'm glad they got together, though, and I feel they made the right call afterward. The whole thing was a mess."
The error on Foor's grounder on the next play scored Iseminger and sealed the win for Everett, which was making its first state playoff appearance since 2008.
"That's an unbelievable ballgame," Klahre said. "No matter what team came out on top today – fortunately it was us – but there were two great ball clubs on that field. Portage's heads cannot be down after the season they've had. Tremendous year and team overall. Alexander is a heck of a pitcher."
Alexander finished the game throwing 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while walking six and striking out nine. The senior surpassed the 100-strikeout mark when he fanned the Warriors' side in order in the sixth inning.
Everett claimed the first run of the game when Foor plated Grove with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second. Portage answered in the next half-inning with a two-run single by Andrew Miko. The Warriors evened the score at 2-2 when Shaw recorded Everett's second sacrifice fly in the fifth.
The Mustangs then took their final lead of the game when Adam Stauski tallied an RBI single in the top of the sixth. After starting the season with 20 consecutive wins, Portage closed its year with back-to-back losses.
"I'm really going to miss these seniors," McCabe said. "There were five of them that played, and they all had their turn being successful and doing great things. It's a sad way to say goodbye to a group of great kids, and great athletes, because they played multiple sports. I'm very happy for them, and they will be greatly missed."
