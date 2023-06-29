A week after leading Wake Forest to the brink of the College World Series final, the university rewarded its coach – Greater Johnstown graduate Tom Walter – with a long-term contract extension as announced Thursday.
Terms of the contract were not disclosed by Wake Forest on Thursday.
Walter, who has won 420 games in his 14 years as head coach of the Demon Deacons, guided the program to records in regular-season wins (44), ACC wins (22), ACC series wins (10), postseason wins (nine) and overall wins (54) in 2023.
Wake Forest also set new program highs in strikeouts per nine innings (12.1), fielding percentage (.979), shutouts (10), runs (591), home runs (130), RBIs (541) and walks (424).
He sits behind George Greer as the program’s all-time winningest coach.
"I would like to thank our Board of Trustees, President Susan R. Wente, Ph.D. and AD John Currie for the confidence they have in our program and the belief they have in me personally," Walter said in a release. "The number of people who have stepped forward to make this a reality is humbling.
"To work alongside Bill Cilento, Corey Muscara, Matt Wessinger and the rest of our staff is a privilege and an honor that I do not take for granted. Most importantly, we have the absolute best student-athletes in the world here at Wake Forest and they make my job the absolute best in the world."
Walter, who has coached 44 draft picks during his time at Wake Forest, was named the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year, Perfect Game national coach of the year and ABCA Atlantic Region coach of the year.
Wake Forest's 17-1 win against Pitt on April 23 marked the 400th win of Walter's tenure at the helm of the Demon Deacon baseball program.
"Tom Walter has built a sustainable winning culture for the storied Demon Deacons baseball program and strives each day to provide a world class student-athlete Experience for his players,” Currie said. "The historic season we all just witnessed from our (Demon Deacons) gave the college baseball world a look into the team-first culture Coach Walter has built over the last 14 seasons as our head baseball coach. With record ticket sales and attendance at the Couch this spring, along with the over 6 million viewers of our games at the Men's College World Series this summer, Coach Walter's program has brought significant value to Wake Forest, Winston-Salem & Triad Communities. This long-term extension is an example of Wake Forest's commitment to supporting the success of our student-athletes in the classroom, community and on the field.”
Prior to his time at Wake Forest, Walter coached at George Washington and New Orleans, guiding both the then-Colonials and Privateers to the NCAA Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.