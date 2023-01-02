LORETTO – A win to end 2022 showed that St. Francis University’s experience-lacking women’s basketball team was making improvement.
A loss to begin 2023 – and Northeast Conference play – served as a painful reminder to the Red Flash just how much room remained for improvement.
An encounter with NEC preseason favorite Wagner and its pressing, blitzing defense was about as unfavorable a matchup a Flash team still trying to shake its turnover-prone ways could draw.
SFU gave the ball 34 times in a confidence-shaking 76-25 demolition job at DeGol Arena on Monday night.
Coach Keila Whittington said the Flash prepared for the Seahawks’ smothering tenacity, yet they had no answers.
“I just want to start by apologizing to our Red Flash family,” Whittington said. "I don’t know what team was out there today. It’s not what we practiced. It’s not what we prepared for.
“We’ve got to figure out who we are, what we want and how we go about doing this.
“I don’t know what team I saw out there, but it wasn’t the team I’ve seen in practice and it wasn’t the team St. Francis should be … I would have never guessed that we’d look the way that we did. Not this bad. Absolutely not this bad.”
Whittington said there’d be a team meeting before Wednesday morning’s practice to discuss that.
It was St. Francis’s most-lopsided loss in Whittington’s tenure, surpassing a 62-29 defeat at the hands of Robert Morris in January 2020. It was also the fewest points a Red Flash team ever has scored in conference play.
St. Francis dropped to 1-12.
The Red Flash don’t have captains this year, instead going with a leadership group comprised of senior center Sam Miller, junior forward Aaliyah Moore, sophomore wing Adison Novosel and junior guard Kaitlyn Maxwell, who’s been out all season with a knee injury and undoubtedly could have helped handling Wagner’s pressure.
That group will be challenged in the coming days to get the Flash to regroup.
“This is a one-through-15 loss. This is not on the coaches. This is about the players,” Miller said. “All credit to (the Seahawks) for doing what they do, but we talked a lot about composure this week and we didn’t show a lot of that."
Whittington said keeping down the turnovers would be a key against Wagner (6-6) immediately after her Flash knocked off Hartford on Dec. 30 for their first win of the year – SFU entered the contest averaging 24.6 per outing, while the Seahawks forced 19.8.
However, by halftime, St. Francis already committed 22 which resulted in 25 points for Wagner and a massive 27-point lead.
“It doesn’t look like we tried. It doesn’t look like we tried.” Whittington said. “We looked afraid at times. We looked like we hadn’t practiced anything. We looked like we didn’t really want the ball. We had players hiding. We also had players going one-on-one.”
St. Francis only managed two field goals and 19 shot attempts over the first two quarters, junior forward Aaliyah Moore’s 15-foot jumper accounting for the Red Flash’s only points in a brutal second quarter that ended with the hosts trailing 33-6.
Moore topped the Flash with six points and seven rebounds.
St. Francis opened the game with four turnovers on its first seven possessions as the Seahawks went into the first media timeout up 6-0.
It took the Flash 5:03 to get on the scoreboard on a pair of Goula foul shots that made the score 8-2. Zhaneia Thybulle’s jumper one minute later, though, gave Wagner its first double-figure advantage at 12-2.
The Flash next will embark on a three-game road trip that starts at Stonehill on Friday.
“This is one of those moments where you’ve kind of got to look in the mirror, and you’ve got to say, ‘The stats don’t lie. The scoreboard doesn’t lie,’ ” Miller said. “This is a hard one to take. It’s not the way I wanted to start my senior year in conference play. We have to dig deep.”
