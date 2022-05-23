JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Ferndale Area High School softball team followed a familiar formula on its way to securing the program’s first postseason victory in seven years on Monday afternoon.
Stellar pitching in the circle from junior right-hander Angelina Wagner combined with error-free defense and timely hitting propelled the Yellow Jackets to a 4-0 victory over Williamsburg in a District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal contest.
“That’s pretty much it, the girls jumped on them early when they had to,” Ferndale coach Chris Wagner said. “We just held the lead. I’d say the last six or seven games, we try to get ahead early and hold the lead.”
Fourth-seeded Ferndale improved to 12-7, won its first playoff game since 2015 and extended its winning streak to seven games, a year after going 4-13. Angelina Wagner struck out nine batters in a three-hit shutout and also contributed two hits, two runs and five stolen bases at the plate.
“It feels literally amazing,” said Angelina Wagner, who threw 63 of her 87 pitchers for strikes and compiled 18 swings and misses on her offerings.
“I absolutely love this team. I can’t even explain it. Teamwork definitely wins a playoff game, for sure. If we didn’t have team chemistry, we wouldn’t be where we’re at right now.”
Ashley Brubaker, Kaelyn Calderwood and Kendel Norris produced singles for No. 5 seed Williamsburg (6-9), which was the 2021 District 6 Class 1A runner-up.
“When you don’t hit, you can’t win,” Williamsburg coach Debbie Fay said. “They didn’t have any errors and she’s a good pitcher.”
Ferndale, which will play at No. 1 seed Glendale, a 7-1 winner over Bishop McCort Catholic, on Thursday in a semifinal, jumped ahead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Angelina Wagner singled and stole second and third bases. Senior Samantha Himes, who drove in two runs, brought in Angelina Wagner with a sacrifice fly to left field.
In the second, the first two Williamsburg batters reached base on a single and walk. However, Angelina Wagner escaped further damage by getting three straight swinging strikeouts.
“High and low pitches were killing us,” Fay said. “I know they were swinging at the low ones and a couple were swinging at her high ones.”
Ferndale added three runs of insurance in the third inning. Angelina Wagner started the frame by drawing a walk. The junior speedster stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. Himes lined a single to left field to bring in Wagner. Aubrielle Leverknight’s tapper was fielded by Williamsburg’s catcher, but the throw to first base was wide as two runners came around to score.
“It definitely fuels me in the circle,” Angelina Wagner said of the tack-on runs in the third. “When I get a good hit, it helps me get a boost. It just helps my confidence. It’s just a good advantage that my team has my back with the hits, too.”
Angelina Wagner threw first-pitch strikes to 22 of the 25 batters she faced in the shutout. She retired 16 of the last 17 batters she faced and the final six in order.
“Our defense is really good,” Angelina Wagner said. “Compared to last year, we definitely improved a lot with our defense.”
Ferndale is eager to showcase its improvement on the diamond on Thursday when the Yellow Jackets face No. 1 seed Glendale.
“I think we have a good shot of going the whole way, to be honest with you, as long as we keep improving,” Chris Wagner said. “I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people. I don’t think people realize how good we really are until they play us.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
