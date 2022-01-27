LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University’s women’s basketball team’s winning streak is over at five games, ended by Wagner’s smothering defense.
Now the real season begins for the Red Flash. Coming off the soul-searching of a 14-game losing skid and the high of the subsequent win streak, the challenge to try to shake off Thursday night’s frustrating 63-39 defeat at DeGol Arena as they move into the second cycle of Northeast Conference play still in the thick of the hunt for an NEC Tournament home game or two.
Facing the conference leader in both scoring defense and field goal percentage defense, St. Francis was held to 32.6% from the field and its lowest scoring output in conference play.
St. Francis went on an 8-4 run to end the third quarter but that only got the Red Flash within 25. Wagner’s largest lead was 31.
The Red Flash were just 2-for-11 from 3-point range.
One of those makes was by Blacklick Valley graduate Maria McConnell, who swished a shot from the corner late in the game after Halie Murphy improbably found her with a skip pass from the seat of her pants.
Jenna Mastellone and Sam Miller topped St. Francis with six points apiece.
“We were on a streak but you’ve got to take it game by game. You can’t think about the past,” Red Flash senior co-captain Jada Dapaa said. “We were flat. We should have been more locked in.”
With the win, Wagner swept the season series with the Red Flash, taking a 65-56 decision in Staten Island back on Dec. 29. St. Francis entered the day in a three-way tie for second place in the NEC at 5-3, a game up on the Seahawks and Sacred Heart.
“This is an opportunity for us to understand we haven’t won anything yet,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “We finally dug ourselves out of the hole of being winless and we did that by hard work on both ends of the floor.
“We had a mix of all of the bad things again tonight.”
St. Francis got some reinforcements back for the stretch run of the season as sophomore point guard Diajha Allen and freshman forward Layla Laws got their first action since December. Allen had been starting at point for the Red Flash before an injury against Fairleigh Dickinson had her in a boot.
Sporting orange/red hair for her comeback, Allen got significant run and wound up with two assists in 13 minutes. Laws scored five points in nine minutes.
Another player Whittington figures to depend upon for bigger contributions in the second half of the NEC season is sophomore Aaliyah Moore. A regular part of the rotation getting a few extra minutes after Dapaa got in some foul difficulties in the first half, Moore came up a rebound shy of a career high with six, tying Dapaa for best on the team.
“We’ve talked to Aaliyah about being an energy piece for us, to come in and do little things,” Whittington said. “She’s figuring it out, but we do count on her right now.”
Moore only played one minute as a freshman. A military brat who played her high school ball in three different states, Moore seems to have found a home in the Red Flash rotation.
“I love Aaliyah. She’s a great worker and I think big things are coming her way,” Dapaa said. “She takes criticism very well. She’s a good listener and she does what she’s told and she doesn’t just do what she’s told, she does it hard.”
Lili Benzel’s 3-pointer with just a couple of seconds left in the first half was one of the few highlights of a painful opening 20 minutes for the Flash, who found themselves down 40-18. St. Francis was just 29.2% from the field and guilty of 10 turnovers.
Wagner scored 12 points in the paint and was up 15-7 at the end of one quarter.
St. Francis had five turnovers in the first six minutes as the Seahawks jumped out to s 10-2 lead, the Red Flash’s only bucket coming on a Dapaa layup off a nice Mastellone find.
Wagner increased the lead to 12 in the opening moments of the second quarter on a couple of jumpers, and Dapaa was forced to the bench with her second foul when she was called for initiating the contact while trying to slice to the basket after tracking down the hit-ahead pass following Benzel’s steal.
