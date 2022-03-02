NEW YORK – St. Francis University’s Rob Krimmel said he’s always appreciative to be able to coach, in good or bad, but there also was not a nanosecond of hesitation in his response to when he’s felt as challenged as this season.
“Never,” said Krimmel, a 10-year vet who won five games in his first year.
A tumultuous campaign for the Red Flash came to an end on Wednesday night at Spiro Center as Krimmel was forced to put a skeleton crew on the floor for an 82-53 loss to second-seeded Wagner in the Northeast Conference quarterfinals.
The Red Flash ended the year 9-21 after a promising 3-3 start.
Mark Flagg finished his 146th game in a Red Flash uniform with a dunk, giving him 11 points and 10 rebounds – his last rebound moved him into 17th place in the team’s career ranks. Zahree Harrison also scored 11.
“You could see how depleted we were,” said Flagg, part of 73 wins and two NEC tourney finalists at St. Francis. “This wasn’t what we planned to happen, but there’s still some great memories that’ll never be taken away.”
Twelve different players started for the Red Flash this season. Nine started at least five games; only Max Land started all 30.
Wednesday saw Krimmel use his 12th different starting lineup this year: Flagg, Land and Ramiir Dixon-Conover got the nod with Harrison and former walk-on A.J. Labriola, who only played 21 minutes coming in.
Just nine Red Flash players dressed for the season finale.
One of those was three-year starter Myles Thompson, who hadn’t seen action since Feb. 3 because of a muscle strain.
He managed to give the Red Flash six minutes, making two 3-pointers and recording an assist.
Among those absent was sophomore center Josh Cohen, who was second in the NEC in field goal percentage, led St. Francis in scoring and rebounding and was named the league’s most improved player on Tuesday. Rotation members Brad McCabe and Luke Ruggery also were unavailable according to the program because of the requirement to follow local health guidelines.
“We knew coming into (this game), it would be a very tough challenge, certainly because of our limitations, but also the weekend (the Seahawks) were coming off of,” Krimmel said.
“When they’re making shots, they’re really hard to beat.”
The outcome of the game never really was in doubt. St. Francis never led and the Seahawks (20-5) built a 40-point margin with 3:32 to play, scoring 28 fast-break points. The hosts’ Alex Morales had a triple-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Wagner was up 50-28 at the halftime, shooting a scorching 60.6%. Delonnie Hunt and Raekwon Rogers combined for 32 for the Seahawks.
The Red Flash scored the first seven points of the second half, but, before they could make it interesting, Wagner went on a 9-0 run of its own.
Krimmel was forced to call timeout less than four minutes in after Wagner opened the game 6-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range for a 16-3 lead.
St. Francis graduates five scholarship players, with Thompson and Marlon Hargis apparently planning to return to take advantage of their COVID exemption. Six-foot-5 guard Cam Gregory (Richmond, Va.), 6-3 guard Wisler Sanon (Haddonfield, N.J) and 6-7 forward Miles Webb (Alexandria, Va.) signed with the Red Flash in November, leaving Krimmel two scholarships with which to work for 2022-23, presuming no St. Francis players enter the transfer portal.
