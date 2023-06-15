SOMERSET, N.J. – Eric Wagaman slugged a two-run home run in the seventh and a grand slam in the eighth to fuel the Somerset Patriots in a 6-3 victory over the Altoona Curve at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday night.
Altoona's Liover Peguero hit his second leadoff homer of the season. The Curve carried a 3-0 lead through six innings after a strong start by right-hander Aaron Shortridge. The Curve starter tossed six innings of scoreless ball, allowing just three hits on three walks and six strikeouts.
The Curve would tack on a second run in the first inning on a Matt Fraizer fielder’s choice, scoring Connor Scott. Patriots starter Yoendrys Gomez was lifted after the second inning, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and a strikeout.
Altoona added its third run in the fifth inning on a Jacob Gonzalez ground out, scoring Matt Gorski, who reached on an error and stole second and third bases.
Somerset began its comeback in the seventh inning. Curve reliever Bear Bellomy entered the game and walked the first batter before Wagaman hit a two-run home run to cut into the deficit for Somerset. Bellomy would record one out before Cameron Junker would replace him.
Junker would work out of the seventh with two quick outs, but got into trouble in the eighth. He loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks and a single. Wagaman then launched his second home run of the game, a grand slam down the right-field line, to give Somerset its first lead of the game. Braeden Ogle would record the final two outs of the inning for the Curve.
Peguero and Gorski each recorded multi-hit games for Altoona in the loss. The Curve record falls to 30-28 as Altoona remains in second place in the Southwest Division with 10 games remaining in the first half.
