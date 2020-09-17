Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Somerset 2: In Sidman, Madeline Cecere provided 15 service points, 14 digs and 12 kills to help the Rangers climb back from a 2-1 deficit to prevail 25-18, 22-25, 18-25, 25-20 and 15-13 on Thursday.
Senior Kenzie Colosimo dished out 43 assists for Forest Hills (2-0). Lexington Koeck registered 14 kills, and Anna Wingard added 14 digs.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Carissa Krall provided 17 service points and six aces to spark the Hilltoppers in a 25-20, 25-18 and 27-25 sweep over the Highlanders.
Chloe Hoffman distributed 18 assists. Julia Kleinmeyer provided nine kills and eight digs for Westmont Hilltop.
Ligonier Valley 3, Valley 1: In New Kensington, Haley Stormer amassed eight service points and seven kills as the Rams defeated the Vikings 17-25, 25-16, 25-20 and 25-22.
Paige Hickman spearheaded the comeback with her stellar defensive play. Bella Vargulish added 10 service points.
Central Cambria 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils defeated the Lions 25-19, 25-15 and 25-20.
Zoie Dunlap led Chestnut Ridge with 33 digs. Isabella Hillegass provided eight blocks and five kills. Alaina Lafferty finished with nine assists.
Soccer
High School Boys
Forest Hills 6, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Cayce McCall had a hat trick and Nick Singer, Addison Cann and Jacob Flynn-Long each posted one goal as the Rangers beat the Crimson Crushers.
Zach King and Ben Berkebile each had a goal for Bishop McCort Catholic.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Richland 1: Alex Crespo, Conner Oechslin and Rigel Voelker all scored for the Hilltoppers in their victory over the Rams.
Evan Beglin tallied Richland’s lone goal.
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 2: In Davidsville, Dylan Giffin scored two goals and Trenton Brenneman had one goal as the Indians edged the Ramblers in a WestPAC contest.
Noah Krause had both goals for Windber.
Central Cambria 2, Somerset 1: In Ebensburg, Cody Roberts’ penalty kick was the game-winning goal in the second half as the Red Devils topped the Golden Eagles to improve to 3-0.
Corey Roberts scored first for Central Cambria. McKay Ross scored on a penalty kick for Somerset (1-2) to knot the game up at 1-all in the first half.
Cambria Heights 14, Greater Johnstown 0: In Patton, Seth Conaway scored four goals, and George Campbell and Nate McCombie each netted two goals as the Highlanders rolled over the Trojans.
Dan Hudak, Loegen Smeal, Casey Weakland, Angelo Mocina, Nate Farabaugh and Jim Ertter each scored a goal.
Mason St. Clair had the shutout.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 1, Rockwood 0: In Berlin, Rayne Stoltzfus had the game’s lone goal, and Harley VanGilder had a shutout as the host Mountaineers edged the Rockets.
Richland 1, Westmont Hilltop 0: Autumn Facci scored off of a feed from Julianna Stem in the first half as the Rams (2-0) edged the Hilltoppers (2-1) at Herlinger Field.
Bella Burke recorded the shutout.
Forest Hills 8, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Sidman, Lydia Roman produced five goals to lead the Rangers past the Crimson Crushers.
Olivia Guillarmod, Audrey Peretin and Hailey Hampton added single goals for Forest Hills (2-1).
Lily Cypher collected Bishop McCort’s lone goal in the second half.
Bedford 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver tallied four goals as the Bisons defeated the Marauders.
Katelyn Shaffer added two goals for Bedford (3-0). Sydney Taracatac finished with one goal and three assists. Robyn Casalena provided one goal and one assist. Lindsay Mowry registered the shutout.
Windber 4, Conemaugh Township 0: In Davidsville, Natalie Buza and Kaylee Dowdell both scored two goals as the Ramblers blanked the Indians.
Lexie James recorded the shutout for Windber (4-0).
Chloe Shaulis made 21 saves for Conemaugh Township (2-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.