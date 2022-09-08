Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 0: In Davidsville, Alison Matera dished out 38 assists and Hannah Swank totaled 16 kills as the Indians swept the Ramblers 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 on Thursday.
Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Sodano produced nine digs, seven kills and four aces. Brianna Shetler scooped up 10 digs. Ava Byer added seven kills, and Kendra Huber chipped in four aces.
Portage 3, River Valley 2: In Portage, Keira Sossong netted 35 digs and 13 service points as the Mustangs edged the Panthers 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11.
Portage’s Trissa Smith provivded 26 assists, 20 service points and four aces. Paige Phillips added 16 service points and 11 kills. Annie Davis and Lexi Slanoc each chipped in 15 service points.
Shade 3, Rockwood 0: In Rockwood, Jenna Muha netted 23 kills and 15 digs as the Panthers swept the Rockets 25-23, 25-11, 25-12.
Shade’s Jadeyn Gross and Madalyn Rapsky combined for 29 assists. Deborah Bozovich compiled 15 digs, eight kills and seven blocks, and Kori Boozer scooped up 25 digs.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Ferndale 1: Sidney Pastorek had 33 assists, Carissa Krall had 17 kills, and Leah Petrore had 11 digs as the Hilltoppers defeated the Yellow Jackets 25-27, 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
Homer-Center 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Meegan Williams contributed 14 kills and Macy Sardone dished out 23 assists to lead the 4-0 Wildcats over the Highlanders 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.
Maelyn Dutko topped Cambria Heights (2-2) with 12 assists. Paige Burkey chipped in five kills, and Savannah Coover added eight service points.
Meyersdale 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Amelia Kretchman netted seven aces and six kills as the Red Raiders swept the Elks 25-11, 25-8, 25-15.
Meyersdale’s Zoe Hetz added seven kills and five aces, and Hannah Roush produced six aces.
Soccer
College Women
St. Francis 1, Delaware 0: In Loretto, Rita Kendziora scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute to lead the Red Flash to their first victory of the season over the Blue Hens.
It was also the first victory for St. Francis (1-6) coach Sara Butler. Goalkeeper Sarah McConnon picked up her first shutout of the season and recorded six saves in the triumph.
Thursday’s victory was St. Francis’ first in eight meetings against Delaware, now 1-3-3 this season.
Kendziora was set up by Tomke Dziesiaty on a centering pass.
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 1, Windber 0: In Windber, Reese Garrison scored off a feed from Dylan Fyock in the first half as the Highlanders edged the Ramblers.
Cambria Heights improved to 4-0. Caleb Patterson notched the clean sheet.
Windber dropped to 0-3.
Central Cambria 2, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Ebensburg, Brayden Swope and Ojha Ojha both scored within the first 1:09 of game to lead the Red Devils to victory.
Somerset 11, Greater Johnstown 2: In Somerset, Logan Baker, Liam Egal and Logan Seslow each buried a pair of goals as the Golden Eagles soared over the Trojans.
Tanner Wassilchalk chipped in a goal and three assists for 2-2 Somerset. Cole Johnson provided two helpers. Isaiah Armstrong, Mason Chabol, Jack Richards and Toby Walker each scored a goal.
Jeremy Dietz provided two goals for Greater Johnstown.
Forest Hills 3, Central 1: In Sidman, Kaden Carpenter, Gavin Ickes and Isaac Dibble each scored as the Rangers beat the Scarlet Dragons.
Ben Theys had Central’s goal.
Penn Cambria 9, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2: In Cresson, Andrew Dillon totaled four goals and Cody Farabaugh added a pair to lead the Panthers over the Marauders.
Penn Cambria’s Sean Tomlinson provided two assists. Sam Podrasky and Jacob Zunich netted the other goals with the other score an own goal.
Max Kirkpatrick scored one of Bishop Guilfoyle’s goals. The other scorer was not reported.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Carly Lamb provided a pair of goals as the Highlanders defeated the Mountaineers.
Brooklyn Galinis added a goal and an assist for 4-0 Cambria Heights.
Maddy Richardson scored Berlin’s lone goal in the first half.
Central Cambria 9, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Fishertown, Ava Barra compiled four goals and Brooke Kolar added a pair to lead the Red Devils over the Lions.
Bella Duman, Ava Monborne and Julia Stock also scored for 1-2 Central Cambria. Laila Ashurst and Katie Scott combined on the shutout.
Sara Meyers contributed two assists, while Barra, Duman, Lydia Knarr and Kolar each added a helper.
Central 3, Forest Hills 1: In Martinsburg, Kira Trexler, Ella Garner and Brynn Miller each scored as the 2-0 Red Dragons topped the Rangers.
Samantha Papcunik scored for 0-2 Forest Hills.
Somerset 11, Greater Johnstown 0: Willa Sharbaugh netted three goals and Josie Steele buried a pair to lead the Golden Eagles over the host Trojans.
Somerset’s Maurah Shortt added a goal and three assists for the 3-0 Golden Eagles. Kylee Chabol, Elise McCoy, Brandeelynn Mowry, Mariya Petrosky and Nora Richards also scored.
Richards and Samantha Boden combined on the shutout.
Bedford 8, Richland 0: In Bedford, Grace Sarver and Ava Sipes each tallied two goals as the Bisons blanked the Rams.
Cassidy DeHaven, Khale Ellingson, Rachel Leydig (two assists) and Kaitlyn Richardson each scored for 2-1 Bedford.
Greensburg Salem 9, Ligonier Valley 1: In Greensburg, nine different Golden Lions scored in their victory over the Lions.
Taylor Carr, Paytan Henry, Emily King, Maddie Krofcheck, Sophia Kunkle, Kayla Ramer, Ashley Smith, Olivia Smith and Alice Wilkinson all scored for 3-3 Greensburg Salem.
Kiersten Auman scored the lone goal for 1-4 Ligonier Valley. Allyson Steffey made 21 saves.
Wednesday
Yough 12, Ligonier Valley 0: In Herminie, freshman Carly Fitzgibbons notched the clean sheet as the Cougars cruised past the Rams.
Yough scored nine goals in the first half and improved to 2-0.
Ligonier Valley fell to 1-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.