Volleyball
High School Girls
Somerset 3, Richland 0: In Somerset, Gracie Bowers notched 15 assists, pushing her past 1,000 for her varsity career, as the Golden Eagles swept the Rams 25-9, 25-10, 25-15.
Shawna Walker delivered 10 kills in the win while Bowers supplied five aces.
Statistical information for Richland was not reported.
Conemaugh Township 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Davidsville, a 13-kill, 11-ace night from Hannah Sodano sparked the Indians as they topped the Mountaineers 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22.
Brianna Shetler provided 15 digs and eight kills for Conemaugh Township, which saw Asia Zwick contribute 13 digs while Alison Matera had 37 assists.
Statistical information was not provided for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Ligonier Valley 3, Neighborhood Academy 0: In Pittsburgh, Abby Tutino had 19 service points and 11 aces, and Morgan Smith had 12 service points and eight aces, as the Rams beat the Bulldogs 25-5, 25-15, 25-5.
Ruby Wallace (six), Lacy Sosko (four) and Alexa Harding (four) led the team in kills. Saylor Clise had 17 assists.
Statistical information was not reported for Neighborhood Academy.
Central Cambria 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils defeated the Hilltoppers in four sets, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.
Westmont Hilltop’s Carissa Krall had 12 kills, Sidney Pastorek had 18 assists and Leah Petrore had 10 digs.
Statistical information was not provided for Central Cambria.
Windber 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Molly Birkheimer’s 19 assists and 12 service points set the pace for the Ramblers as they rolled by the Elks 25-11, 25-13, 25-9. Windber’s Noelle Bobak and Maggie Manippo each added 13 service points, while teammate Meleiah Dusack provided seven kills.
Statistical information was not reported for Salisbury-Elk Lick.
Soccer
High School Boys
West Shamokin 1, Cambria Heights 1 (2OT): In Patton, Darian Miller’s second-half goal rescued a draw for the Highlanders as they battled the Wolves through two overtime periods.
West Shamokin grabbed the lead in the first half on a marker from Brody McGaughey.
Richland 2, Westmont Hilltop 1 (OT): Dante Henry scored late in the overtime session as the Rams edged the Hilltoppers.
The LHAC game was tied 1-all after first-half goals by Richland’s Tyler Sukenik and Westmont Hilltop’s Max Zitnay.
Richland improved to 3-1 while Westmont Hilltop slipped to 3-2.
Central 2, Greater Johnstown 1 (OT): Lane Kephart and Christian Hueston each scored as the Scarlet Dragons edged the host Trojans.
Mikey Furdella scored to give Greater Johnstown (0-6) a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Forest Hills 5, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, the Rangers tallied four goals in the second half to upend the Panthers.
Kaden Carpenter and Toby Wilt each scored two goals for 4-2 Forest Hills. Hunter Adams found the back of the net and Gavin Ickes supplied three assists.
Conlan Ball and Andrew Dillon gave Penn Cambria (2-4) a 2-1 halftime lead.
Bedford 9, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Matt Robinette and Caleb Wigfield each scored two goals for the Bisons, who buried the Marauders with a seven-goal second half.
Cole Taylor, Nate Clapper, Jack Becker, Layne Richardson and Nate Kovach also scored for Bedford.
Chestnut Ridge 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Collin Osman scored off a corner kick from Elias Ritchey with 8:47 in the match to propel the Lions over the Huskies.
Collin Osman scored for 1-5 Chestnut Ridge.
Bishop Carroll's Will Tremel scored.
Somerset 2, Central Cambria 0: In Somerset, Logan Baker and Mason Chabol each recorded a goal as the Golden Eagles blanked the Red Devils. Quintin Robison was credited with the shutout for Somerset, which scored a goal in each of the first and second halves.
Everett 6, Windber 1: In Everett, six different Warriors scored goals in a decisive win over the Ramblers. Parker Ramsey, Nicholas Hartman, Maylin Gunby, Gavin Snyder, Malachi Clark and Macyn Klotz were credited with Everett’s goals.
Windber’s Cyrus Mardis struck the net for his squad’s lone tally.
High School Girls
Richland 4, Westmont Hilltop 3 (OT): Kate Duppstadt scored in overtime off a feed from Camryn Beglin to lift the host Rams over the Hilltoppers.
Beglin, Mackenzie Layman and Delaney Yost each scored for 3-2 Richland, which led 1-0 at halftime.
Cami Danchanko, Jordan Pecze and Aubrey Rutledge scored in the second half for 2-3 Westmont Hilltop.
Windber 14, Everett 1: In Everett, a trio of Ramblers attackers – Riley Brubaker, Anna Steinbeck and Mariah Andrews – each had a hat trick as the guests romped past the host Warriors. Steinbeck and Kaylee Dowdell each tallied three assists in the victory, which saw Aaliyah James post two goals while Angel James, Nice Costlow and Mikayla Haydu also scored.
Kara Valentine netted Everett’s only goal.
Somerset 3, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, a brace from Willa Sharbaugh provided the difference as the Golden Eagles topped the Red Devils. Somerset held a 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to Kylee Chabol’s goal.
Central Cambria’s Ava Barra got her squad’s tally in the second half.
Forest Hills 1, Penn Cambria 0: In Sidman, Samantha Papcunik tallied the game’s lone goal as the Rangers edged the visiting Panthers.
Forest Hills’ Anna Wirfel and Alyssa Walker combined for the shutout.
Rockwood 7, North Star 1: In Boswell, Addie Barkman and Finnleigh Gould each supplied hat tricks as the Rockets topped the Cougars.
Ally Harrold provided four helpers for Rockwood (5-2). Mollie Wheatley added a goal.
Molly Gontis scored for North Star.
Bedford 5, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: In Bedford, Grace Sarver provided two goals and an assist as the Bisons defeated the Marauders.
Kaitlyn Richardson and Ava Sipes added goals for Bedford.
Lainey Farabaugh supplied two goals, and Hailey DeGol added one for Bishop Guilfoyle.
