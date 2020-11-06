Philipsburg-Osceola 3, Northern Cambria 0: In Philipsburg, the top-seeded Mounties edged the fourth-seeded Colts 25-23, 25-22, 27-25 in three close sets during Friday’s District 6 Class AA semifinal match.
Philipsburg-Osceola, ranked No. 5 in the state by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, advances to play Mountain League foe Bald Eagle Area in Tuesday’s district title game.
Northern Cambria finished with a 13-3 record. The Colts won PIAA Class A titles in 2018 and 2019. Seniors Kayla Boring, Camryn Dumm, Maggie Hogan and Emma Kollar helped the squad reach new heights.
The Colts claimed three straight Heritage Conference crowns from 2017-19, and shared the regular-season title this season.
Bald Eagle Area 3, Forest Hills 2: In Wingate, the third-seeded Eagles outlasted the second-seeded Rangers 25-17, 23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13 in Friday’s District 6 Class AA semifinal match.
Bald Eagle Area, ranked No. 9 by the PVCA, won the final two sets to meet Philipsburg-Osceola in Tuesday’s district title game.
Forest Hills, ranked No. 10 by the PVCA for the first time in school history, won two tight matches in a row to lead 2-1.
The Rangers finished 13-3 and winning the program’s first Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title.
Senior Madeline Cecere compiled 28 kills and 23 digs. Senior setter Kenzie Colosimo dished out 57 assists and added three aces. Senior Anna Wingard amassed 40 digs. Senior Taylor Burda contributed 20 digs, 14 kills and 14 service points.
Senior Kirstyn Vitez provided 17 service points and three aces. Junior Mackenzie Hoover added six kills.
Seniors Claire Bawiec, Burda, Cecere, Colosimo, Savannah Miller, Vitez and Wingard helped elevate the program’s status. The same class helped the 2017 junior high team claim the LHAC championship.
