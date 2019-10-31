Volleyball
District 6 Playoffs
Class A Semifinals
Northern Cambria 3, Juniata Valley 0: In Northern Cambria, the defending state champion and top-seeded Colts swept the fourth-seeded Green Hornets on Thursday, 25-3, 25-6, 25-10, to advance to the District 6 Class A championship match.
The Colts will meet Bishop Carroll in the title game for the third straight year at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse. Northern Cambria won in 2017 with Bishop Carroll prevailing last year.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, West Branch 2: In Morrisdale, the third-seeded Huskies defeated the second-seeded Warriors 22-25, 27-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-11.
Bishop Carroll advances to the District 6 Class A title game for the fifth consecutive season. The Huskies swept the Colts for district gold last year, but Northern Cambria earned a 3-0 victory in the PIAA semifinals.
On Oct. 14, Northern Cambria swept Bishop Carroll.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 9, Forest Hills 2: At Ebensburg, the Hilltoppers used a five-goal second period to pull away from the Rangers in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game at the North Central Recreation Center.
Westmont Hilltop’s Aiden Rice had a hat trick and an assist, Kobe Rickabaugh had two goals and three assists. The Hilltoppers’ Sam Snider had two goals and two assists, and Colin Gorman had two goals and an assist.
Forest Hills had goals by Alex Bambino and Nolan Cabala in the third period.
