Ben Visnesky had spent time preparing for his start on Sunday while vacationing on the beach at Sanibel Island and Fort Myers, Florida.
The pre-game preparation might have been a bit unorthodox, but the big right-hander certainly was on his game in Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ 5-2 victory over Martella’s Pharmacy in Game 3 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series.
Visnesky threw eight innings while scattering seven hits, working out of a bases-loaded jam, striking out four and walking a pair at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Regular-season champion Paul Carpenter leads the best-of-5 series 2-1 and has an opportunity to clinch its first league playoff title in Game 4 at 7 p.m. Monday at the Point.
“I went on vacation for a week with my parents and a few of my friends,” said Visnesky, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound Gannon University pitcher. “I was actually throwing on the beach to make sure I was OK. I had to fix my mechanics from the last game. It was kind of messed up. I came back and I think I hit it pretty well.
“Normally, I’m a strikeout pitcher. There was a lot of soft contact, a lot of broken bats.
“Our fielders helped out. That’s how you win the game.”
League batting champion Nick DiAndreth (.425) also returned after missing much of the postseason and sparked Paul Carpenter’s offense with a lead-off single in the first. Ben Maudie drove him in with a single to right.
Paul Carpenter added two runs in the second as Cam Spencer doubled and James Rice walked to open the frame. DiAndreth singled in a run and a Maudie fielder’s choice plated another.
Second-seeded Martella’s, the defending AAABA Tournament champion, got single runs back in the fourth on Jonny Kutchman’s sacrifice fly and in the fifth, when the Pharmacy collected three hits. But the damage might have been worse.
Ray Watt started the Martella’s fifth with a bunt single. Andrew Pasko singled for his second hit of the game. Troy Emert reached on a bunt that stayed fair and was unplayable.
With bases loaded and no outs, Visnesky induced a pop up by Jake Ansell and fanned Drew Frear before everyone was safe on a fielder’s choice that drove in a run. He struck out Jack Oberdorf to end the inning.
“He became a little bit more motivated when things started going our way,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Jesse Cooper said. “He was making pitcher’s pitches and his team was playing well behind him. We were only able to scrape one across in that inning where we had no outs and bases loaded.
“Those are situations that can win or lose you ballgames. Tonight we came out on the other side of it.”
Paul Carpenter added two runs in the sixth.
Cory Fogle had his second hit of the game, and Vinny Rauso and pinch-hitter Jake Saiani each singled.
Visnesky made the three-run lead stand, and Christian Pfrogner pitched a scoreless ninth.
“(Visnesky) was good tonight,” said Paul Carpenter General Manager-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff. “We were a little nervous going in. Potentially, he had not touched a baseball in a week or longer, but he came in and was very good.
“He was efficient early. He threw to contact. He was getting swings early in the count and getting outs. He wasn’t necessarily pitching great. He was catching a lot of the plate.”
Sheriff said Paul Carpenter will stay the course in a potential elimination game.
“We’re just going to treat it like another game,” Sheriff said.
“We just want to continue to play our style of baseball. We don’t want to change based off of the situation. We know the type of baseball we need to play to be successful.”
Cooper told his players to move past Sunday and put the emphasis on Monday.
“I told them as soon as they leave here tonight the focus has got to go to Game 4,” Cooper said. “We’ve got to leave it out on the field.
“We’re going to use everybody we can. Obviously this isn’t the spot you want to be in, giving them the driver’s seat. I have confidence in our guys that they’re going to come back with a lot of energy.
“I told them to keep fighting. Keep punching back. These nine-inning games, a lot of things can happen.”
