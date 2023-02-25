JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – At age 28, Taylor Clark is one of the youngest members of the Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association.
But Clark has been around the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament long enough to know what the annual summer event means to Johnstown and the surrounding region.
“I’ve been a fan of the tournament since I was a kid,” said Clark, who with his father, Randy, operates the Coney Island Lunch restaurant, another iconic Johnstown tradition. “I grew up in Westmont and we always rode the Inclined Plane down and watched the games.”
Clark is much more than a spectator in his role as a member of the tournament board and an organizer on the AAABA Ambassadors and parade committees.
“I was asked by George Arcurio, who I have the utmost respect for, to really help out in the community through a tournament that has been held here for 78 years and, in my opinion, is the premier event this city hosts year in and year out,” said Clark, referring to Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III.
“We’re trying to expand our brand,” Clark added. “To be a part of something like that in the city I love so deeply, and to be a part of this tournament that has meant so much to everyone who has been involved – how could I ever pass up that opportunity?”
The AAABA Tournament has been a part of the Johnstown sports scene since the first event was held in 1945. The 78th tournament will begin on July 31 and a weeklong slate of games will be held at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and on fields throughout the region.
More than 400 alumni of the AAABA Tournament have gone on to play in Major League Baseball, including local players such as Milwaukee Brewers Cy Young Award winner Pete Vuckovich, Houston Astros pitcher Gene Pentz, Anaheim Angels reliever Mike Holtz and Washington Senators outfielder Ernie Oravetz.
Baseball Hall of Famers Al Kaline, Reggie Jackson, Joe Torre, Barry Larkin and John Smoltz all played in the AAABA Tournament.
But the AAABA Tournament is about more than baseball and civic pride.
“It’s been estimated that over the course of seven days, the tournament brings in $1.5 million to the local economy,” said Arcurio, who has been involved in the AAABA for five decades and followed his father, the late George Arcurio Jr., as Oldtimers president.
“One thing about the Johnstown Oldtimers, we buy everything local,” Arcurio said.
“We patronize every local business that we can from our T-shirts, to our baseballs, to our trophies. The hotels, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores all are visited by fans and members of the teams.”
The tournament has been held in Johnstown every year except 1946, when it was moved to Washington, D.C.; 1977, after the third Johns-town Flood forced a move to Altoona; and in 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic cancellation seemingly made local fans appreciate the tournament even more, as crowds during the past two tournaments have been both strong and seemingly even more enthusiastic.
“Last year, opening night was a huge success; even with the severe heat, we had 6,107 people paid,” Arcurio said. “On Tuesday night, which has not happened in a long time, we had over 2,500 people in the stadium. Then, Wednesday was almost just as good, with 1,600 people.
“We were really optimistic and hoping that everything was going to stay on the same path. Then, Thursday the rain hit and we got no gate receipts whatsoever (because of a postponement of the night game) and it hurt everything.”
Johnstown representative Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors advanced to the title game before falling to perennial power New Orleans in 2022.
“The local people who support the AAABA, we couldn’t do it without them,” Arcurio said. “This will be the tournament’s 78th year and my 50th year. We’re just trying to keep it going.”
That isn’t an easy task. The Johnstown Oldtimers rely on contributions from local and regional sponsors as well as efforts by the AAABA Ambassadors and others to sell tickets to opening night.
“The first challenge is being able to raise enough money,” Arcurio said. “That’s the hardest part with the economy being as tough as it is lately. Everybody is holding the line on expenses and everything they’re doing. Our goal is to raise $130,000 to $135,000.”
Unlike many other tournaments, at the AAABA, the Oldtimers pay for housing for all the out-of-town franchises in 16-team event. They also cover some of the players’ and coaching staffs’ meals.
“The first expense is $49,000 for housing,” Arcurio said. “Baseballs are almost $7,000. Printing costs are $15,000. Those are three major categories right off the bat.”
Arcurio said he appreciated the efforts to make the tournament a success. The event has lasted through multiple generations of Johnstown area baseball fans.
“Even with losing the gate receipts on the rain-out Thursday (in 2022), we still were able to maintain a profit of about $5,300 for this year’s tournament,” Arcurio said. “My goal is, if we can break even or make a profit, we will be able to keep this tournament in Johnstown.”
The Oldtimers will need participation by more people such as Clark and his friend Josh Krentz, a board member from Monroeville whose parents were Johnstown natives.
“My grandfather (Jim Krentz) was always involved and I was always there with him,” said Krentz, 34. “He and I always would go to the Lilly field. I was a ballboy at the Point at night and at Lilly during the day. I always wanted to be involved.”
Krentz also is a member of the tournament board and the AAABA Ambassadors Committee.
“It’s something I’ve always been a part of,” Krentz said of the tournament. “It’s a unique event. It’s not something you see in every town or city or area. A lot of things are happening. There is a lot of support for it. We’re always looking for more support. The support we get keeps it going.”
The downtown business community has bolstered the tournament throughout the years.
A refurbished Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, home to the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League and the Prospect League’s Johnstown Mill Rats, is another big selling point.
Players on teams from Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Ohio, Maryland and New York hope to be paired against one of the two Johnstown representatives in order to play either the day or night game at the Point.
Parents of players and fans of those teams are in town throughout each game day and night.
“From my business perspective, what we try to do during the tournament is to stay open later on those nights, especially opening night and Friday and Saturday,” Clark said of Coney Island. “You see the people coming in. That’s why we do the ticket stubs on the first and second days of the tournament. That brings in a lot of business.”
The “young” Oldtimers are hoping to bring fresh ideas to the tournament in order to help it not only survive, but also grow.
Over the past decade, the AAABA Tournament has adapted by switching to pool play in 2016.
When franchises have dropped out or couldn’t participate in a tournament, the organization found ways to fill the bracket with multiple teams representing the same city.
An official website and social media presence has brought the tournament onto the digital platform. The AAABA Tournament implemented a digital scoring system through the app GameChanger two years ago.
“It’s been a part of all of us for so long that we’ve just kept it going,” Krentz said. “We want to see what it can evolve into. Let’s see where this can go. Let’s try to make it bigger and better and understand the logistics of what goes on.”
The AAABA Tournament, the Mill Rats and Johnstown Tomahawks, a junior team playing in its 11th North American Hockey League season at 1st Summit Arena, are three sporting attractions that bring games and revenue to the downtown and the region.
