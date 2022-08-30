LORETTO, Pa. – The pinned tweet on Kahtero Summers’ Twitter is a photo edit of him wearing his St. Francis No. 3 football uniform, running with the ball with the words “Hero Sports Sophomore All-American Team” emblazoned off to the side. His cover pic shows the 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver from Coatesville stretching out to snag a pass, something he did 44 times in 2021.
Nine of those catches were for touchdowns, most in the Northeast Conference and fourth-most in a season for a Red Flash player.
If he had returned, it would be no surprise St. Francis would be expected to compete for the top spot in the NEC this tall – the Red Flash were picked third in the preseason conference poll, and their only three losses in the league last year were by a combined five points.
Except Summers won’t be playing in Loretto this fall. He’s a member of the Rhode Island Rams. So is St. Francis all-NEC first-team running back Marquis DeShields, who was a junior in 2021.
Safety Gio Vanne Sanders, who would have been a redshirt senior with the Red Flash this year after being third on the team in tackles in 2021 and making four interceptions in 2019, is at Western Michigan, instead. Linebackers Tremayn Stott and Jayden Parks, who were fourth and eighth, respectively, in tackles as underclassmen in a St. Francis defense that allowed just 20 points per game, also won’t be found on this season’s roster.
Welcome to the new landscape of college football, where you could put together a team out of the more than a thousand players that enter the transfer portal every year and field a squad with the talent to be in The Associated Press Top 25. Where, if you don’t like your team’s roster, just wait a minute, because it’s almost certain to change.
St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial has built the Red Flash into a competitive program year in and year out, and he and his staff have had to adapt to navigate the changes caused by immediately eligible transfers and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). He had some pointed comments to make when asked about it on Thursday afternoon at the Red Flash’s annual preseason kickoff luncheon.
“I think it’s intended to be a good thing,” Villarrial said, “but I think it’s gone awry.”
Smaller colleges such as St. Francis almost get penalized for recruiting well and finding diamonds in the rough that are willing to come to rural Cambria County. If they play well and produce, there’s a very good chance they’ll explore the transfer waters to test themselves playing at a bigger school.
In 2021, Michigan State used the transfer portal to turn over a third of its roster and immediately go from being a team near the bottom of the Big Ten to one of its best.
In 2016, St. Francis hit the jackpot when it landed Virginia prep quarterback Jason Brown.
Brown had two of the top five passing yardage games in Red Flash history and the most yardage through the air in a single season as a sophomore at St. Francis in 2019.
Brown’s recruitment blew up.
When St. Francis’ 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, Brown’s prospective move somewhere bigger was speeded up. He ended up at South Carolina.
Since then, Brown has transferred again. Now he’s at Virginia Tech, where Altoona native Brent Pry is the coach, backing up Marshall transfer Grant Wells.
Of course, with so much field-ready talent at their fingertips, the pressure of coaches at elite-level schools to get bigger contracts or just to keep their jobs makes them likely to push out players that haven’t developed or fit the scheme and replace them with proven transfers.
Villarrial sees problems with that.
“We’ve lost what amateur sports is all about,” Villarrial said. “It’s about the academics.
“We’re putting so much focus on what can you do for me now.”
Villarrial said he thinks college players deserve some kind of compensation, but this isn’t the way to go about it.
“Pretty soon, you’re going to be able to fire your players,” Villarrial said.
It’s tough on coaches, but just as difficult for players who are trying to build chemistry. Quarterback Justin Sliwoski had the fifth-best passer efficiency rating in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2021 with two underclassmen starting receivers and a first-team all-conference underclassman running back, none of whom are back.
“You’re trying to find quality guys who want to become part of a family. I think we’ve done that,” Sliwoski said. “The grass isn’t always greener. On Sept. 1, we’re going to go out with the 22 guys that want to play for St. Francis and want to move forward.”
The Red Flash also have benefitted from the transfer portal. Sliwoski himself came from Pitt, where he was stuck behind a guy you might have heard of named Kenny Pickett, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lineman Louis Mihota started off at Virginia Tech. Leading tackler Willie O’Hara transferred from South Dakota.
Eleven of the new faces on the Red Flash roster this fall are transfers, including receiver Norval Black, who signed with Penn State out of Lackawanna College, a junior college program with whom both the Nittany Lions and Red Flash have developed a pipeline.
“Norval has been great,” Sliwoski said. “We’re glad to have him. In the scrimmage, he made a heck of a play, turning people around. We’re looking forward trying to find the correct way to use him.”
Villarrial, though, doesn’t see St. Francis as a team that lives through the transfer portal or one that recruits high school players with the carrot of being a steppingstone to the Power Five.
“We’re going to bring young men here for an education,” Villarrial said. “We’re going to bring them here and develop them. We’re not going to fool you. This is Loretto.
“This is who we are.”
