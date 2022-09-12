Berlin Brothersvalley graduate Kiera Booth was named to the Dayton Invitational all-tournament team over the weekend.
The Villanova junior middle blocker hit .340 and compiled 21 kills, 12 blocks and four service aces in three matches. Booth hit .474 against Dayton. She supplied a career-high four aces against Missouri State. She netted 10 kills each against Dayton and Missouri State. Booth has reached double figures in kills three times this season. She has 65 kills, 36 blocks and 23 digs this season.
