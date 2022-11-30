Twelve months ago, Villanova University women’s volleyball coach Josh Steinbach said Berlin Brothersvalley High School graduate Kiera Booth could “be an all-league player for us the next couple years.”
A more efficient Booth turned in her best season in 2022 to prove her coach right.
The 6-foot-2 junior middle blocker was one of 18 players to be named to the all-Big East team a week ago.
“It was a surprise because as an overall team, we didn’t do the best, so I figured I would be just kind of overlooked,” Booth said. “When I saw my name on there, I was so just proud of myself and all the hard work that I’ve put in.”
Booth led the NCAA Division I Wildcats with 86 blocks and a .336 hitting percentage, which was good enough for third-best in the conference. Booth tied for second on the Villanova team with 287 kills. She contributed 14 double-digit kill performances, combining for 341 points in 30 total matches.
Steinbach noticed an improved Booth on the court this past season.
“I’m not sure she was that far away last year,” Steinbach said of Booth nearly earning all-Big East honors in 2021. “What she was able to do with her air management skills helped her.
“She was able to cut down on mistakes. As players get older, the most useful way to get better is sometimes being able to manage your mistakes. She was really good at managing errors offensively. She’s still got a big-time arm, and she’s as good of a slide attacker as we have in our league.”
Going back to her basketball roots has helped Booth thrive on the slide, when a middle hitter leaps off one foot to attack a pass behind the setter. Booth was named 2018-19 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 1A Player of the Year when she helped the Mountaineers win a state hoops title.
“I was really connecting on the slide well,” Booth said. “I started it so young because in basketball, it kind of was the same thing as a layup. I feel like I keep improving on it by doing it over and over. The movement of it is so fun. It’s not a natural movement for some, so it kind of came easier for me.”
Booth’s hitting percentage has risen in all three of her college seasons. She hit .261 as a freshman in the condensed 2020 season, then produced a .268 clip in 2021.
“One thing I really tried to work on was air management,” Booth said. “If I get a bad set or if I mess up my approach, instead of swinging for the fences and swinging out of bounds, trying to manage the ball a little bit so I can either recycle it or just get it into play. That helped me with not erring as much.”
Booth registered 10 matches with a hitting percentage of .400 or higher while adapting to rotating setters Andrea Campos and Belle Morgan. She hit .500 or better in six contests, and tied her career high with 19 kills on Oct. 5 at Georgetown. She averaged 15.25 kills per match during a four-match span from Oct. 5-15.
“It definitely keeps you wanting the ball more when you’re just putting it away and doing so well for your team,” Booth described the feeling of an efficient offensive night. “It just makes me feel like I’m doing my part to make my team get to where we need to be.”
Even when opposing defenses tried to limit Booth’s impact in matches, the Berlin native found ways to score for the Wildcats.
“Somewhere halfway through the season, it was clear she was having a great year and she was able to continue to be efficient even though she was drawing the attention of every defense we played,” Steinbach said.
“She would see the middle blockers commit to her before the ball was set a lot. It became a double-team situation. We had teams commit blocking out on her, leaving our other attackers one-on-one. She was still able to score frequently. In my opinion, she’s one of the top two or three offensive players in our league.”
Villanova stumbled to a 10-20 overall finish and 6-12 mark in the Big East.
Despite the losses piling up, Booth kept performing well.
“She’s a fiery competitor,” Steinbach said of Booth. “We had a really rough season.
“That wears on people and it’s hard. You come to a college program to win matches. We had a kind of stinker of a year where we lost a bunch of close sets. I thought her feisty competitiveness came out. She’s a no-nonsense competitor. She wants to win matches. I have no doubt that she’s going to be one of those kids that helps turn things around next season.”
Booth, a three-time Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state pick at Berlin with 2,226 kills, has compiled 603 kills and 215 blocks over her three seasons. She is ready to help the team improve in 2023.
“Every single year, we’ve been like one win away from going to the Big East tournament,” Booth said. “I feel like that’s one goal that my class has. We’re hungry to get after it and get into the tournament for once.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
