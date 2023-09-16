VILLANOVA, Pa. – Villanova swept St. Francis 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 on Saturday in the Villanova Classic in a match involving two local graduates.
Villanova (9-3) received a team-high 10 kills and two blocks from Berlin Brothersvalley product Kiera Booth. The senior middle blocker hit a very efficient .615.
Northern Cambria graduate Maggie Hogan compiled 10 kills (tied for team lead), nine digs and a .348 hitting percentage for St. Francis. The Red Flash dropped to 5-6 overall.
Booth and Hogan were AAU teammates with Revolution Volleyball Club based in Pittsburgh. The duo both led their high school teams to the 2018 PIAA Class 1A championship match, won by Northern Cambria in four sets.
Booth, a 2022 all-Big East selection, has 102 kills, 33 blocks and 13 digs this season. Saturday was her fifth match producing 10 or more kills. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker has 614 kills and 211 blocks over her four seasons.
Hogan, the 2021 Northeast Conference co-rookie of the year and 2022 NEC second-team selection, has 116 digs, 44 kills, 31 assists and 19 aces this season. She has recorded 10 or more digs in seven matches this year. Over three seasons, Hogan has 570 digs, 473 kills, 94 aces, 74 assists and 50 blocks.
