KITTANNING, Pa. – Villa Maria Academy entered Saturday’s matchup with Bedford holding a reputation for possessing a stellar-shooting offense, and it held up to the standards once again.
The eight-time defending District 10 champions knocked down 11 3-pointers in the contest, including starting the game making their first seven consecutive shots as the Victors took down the Bisons 59-29 in a PIAA Class 4A second-round matchup at Armstrong High School.
“That was the best shooting team we’ve faced all year,” Bedford coach Blaine Shuke said. “We knew they were going to be good shooters, but they looked better tonight than they did on video.
"I was happy with the girls’ effort, though. They did everything they could to keep up, but it’s tough when you’re playing a team like that.”
While being known for its high-powered offense, Villa Maria Academy carries its success while having just two seniors on its roster, both of which are receiving scholarships to play in college.
Carissa Dunham, a Division I Mount St. Mary’s signee, scored her team’s first 15 points by knocking down five straight 3s to begin the first quarter, where she scored 17 of her game-high 20 points.
Villa Maria’s pair of sophomore starters, Lena Walz and Jayden McBride, finished with 17 and 14 points, respectively. The aforementioned trio starred on both ends of the court for the Victors.
“The first half, we didn’t play bad at all in my opinion. They just shot the lights out in the first quarter,” Shuke said. “They have the talented guard (Dunham) and everyone else in the lineup. With that type of team, it’s hard to contain. We gave a good effort. It just wasn’t enough.”
Villa Maria’s seven straight made field goals to begin the contest gave the Victors an early 17-8 lead.
Bedford held a brief 6-5 advantage after Natalie Lippincott drained back-to-back shots from behind the arc, but Villa Maria quickly regained the lead and went in front 25-13 after the first quarter. The Victors went 9-for-11 from the floor.
“I think the kids were locked in all week, and it definitely showed,” said Villa Maria coach Doug Chuzie, whose team finished as PIAA runner-up in 2021. “The way we can execute and get open looks is fun to watch as a coach. My job is to prepare them for the week, and game day is theirs. It was great to see them play so well.”
The Victors carried their momentum on defense, holding the Bisons to six points in the second to take a 39-19 lead at halftime. Bedford shot 7-for-13 from the floor in the first half, but was hampered by 11 turnovers.
“I think it took us a quarter to figure out what Bedford was trying to do offensively,” Chuzie said. “They caught us on a few things, but we talked about it after the first quarter, and from the second on, we were able to generate some stops.”
Villa Maria (23-2) continued to extend its lead in the third, with Walz hitting two of her three 3-pointers. The Victors’ second senior, Indiana (Pa.) commit Daniela Shaughnessy, scored on a putback layup to put the running clock into effect at the 3:13 mark.
Bedford closes its season at 22-6. The Bisons will graduate five seniors, setting up a new starting five for 2022-23. Lippincott finished with 15 points, while Sydney Taracatac scored nine.
According to Shuke, Bedford’s opening-round victory over Elizabeth Forward was the team’s first state playoff win since 1985.
“We were glad to be able to make it this far. This is all kind of new territory for us,” Shuke said. “We’re disappointed in the loss, but we’re not disappointed in the season. I’m proud of the girls’ effort tonight and all throughout the year. This senior class will definitely be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.