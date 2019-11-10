BRIDGEVILLE – All good things must come to an end. Or so the saying goes. And that’s what happened Saturday afternoon at Chartiers Valley High School as Bedford dropped the PIAA quarterfinal contest to Villa Maria 1-0.
The defending PIAA Class AA champions saw their reign come to an end, as the season ended with a 21-1-1 overall record for the Bison girls soccer team.
The lone goal came with just 22 seconds remaining in the first half in a huge momentum swing for Villa Maria.
The Victors had earned a penalty shot, and the kick from Abby Godlewski was stopped by Bisons goalkeeper Lindsay Mowry, who made a spectacular diving stop to keep Villa Maria off the board.
But that would change moments later. Victors freshman Alexa Tojanga knocked a shot past Mowry and into the twine to give Villa Maria the lead before the end of the half.
“It ended up winning the game for them,” said Bedford coach Jeff Thomas.
“Getting the penalty was awesome and our girl was basically in tears that she didn’t score on it, but to get that goal two or three minutes later was absolutely enormous,” said Villa Maria coach Peter Wagner.
Bedford came out for the second half ready to play. The Bison tallied two shots to open up second half, both by freshman Grace Sarver, the first of which landed in the back of the goal, but the officials ruled “no goal” saying the ball was kicked out of the goalkeeper’s hands.
“We came out in the second half and had a couple opportunities quick, but never finished them,” said Thomas.
While the Bison kept at it and fought hard for every shot, they just couldn’t get one past Villa Maria goalkeeper Alex Velez and the Victors defense.
“Sometimes you get too much urgency. Instead of connecting a couple better passes, we took some shots a little sooner than maybe we should have,” said Thomas.
“We just didn’t finish, didn’t capitalize on opportunities.”
The Bison took the loss hard, many in tears on the sidelines, as another successful chapter of Bedford girls soccer came to a close, a little earlier than they had hoped.
“I thought it was a great season. I’m proud of their accomplishments. I can’t ask for anything more than the way they play. They play the whole 80 minutes or whatever we have to play to win. That’s all you can ask for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.